If a tree falls: How committees perceive cryptocurrencies' 'Tinkerbell Effect'

What can I draw from these insights? Some common denominators include appreciating that diversification remains key to asset allocation; the schism in bond markets; that the appreciation of risk is generational post the Global Financial Crisis; and that allocators are now facing new forms of assets such as crypto.

Safe in our asset management bubble, it would be easy to remain aloof to the seismic shifts we have seen in finance, be it Reddit uprisings or the soaring prices of bitcoin.

As we head into our second year of the Assessment of Value process, indications post-year one are not promising. Survey results suggest adviser engagement is very low.

In a world where the FCA hopes that end investors engage, not even their advisers are reading reports.

We may have achieved the letter of what the FCA asked for, but not the spirit.

An undiscovered country?

Putting that vanilla blancmange aside, imagine assessing the value of the complex world of cryptocurrency and tokenisation. How would we even start?

Investment committees and boards now have the very real reality of facing primary and secondary exposures to crypto, be it held by their investment managers, through funds, in crypto index-tracking ETFs or belying holdings that in turn invest their own assets into Bitcoin and other crypto.

This likelihood is increasing as committees read reports that the diversification effect of the traditional ‘60:40' allocation has been severely compromised. As strategists milk the last out of big tech equities, they look to crypto as an undiscovered country. NEDs will need to assess not only the value and conventional risks of the digi-sphere, but issues arising from ESG, cyber risk, dark web and sustainability.

As an early proponent of blockchain, my views of its errant offspring, crypto, have soured as I observe what appears to be mass herding behaviour. Nonetheless, I have recently been challenged on my preconceptions of the future value of crypto, mindful that my biases then influence my responses on committees and boards on this subject.

Will Tinkerbell save bitcoin?

Deutsche Bank economist Marion Laboure writes that mass adoption is not enough for bitcoin. She explains that bitcoin has to date been buoyed by a "Tinkerbell" effect, a recognised economic term stating that the more people believe in something, the likelier it is to happen based on Peter Pan's assertion that Tinkerbell existed because children believed she existed.

In the Journal of Consciousness Studies in 2002, Frank H. Durgin first set out the idea in his study The Tinkerbell Effect: Motion Perception and Illusion.

Laboure writes: "If we compare its value in circulation to that of major fiat currencies, bitcoin would be mostly in the top five depending on the live exchange rates, but its liquidity is actually close to that of the Thai baht. Other authorities are accelerating research on their own central-bank digital currencies and launching pilot projects. Tinkerbell can do only so much; the future of bitcoin is in their hands."

Crypto advocates point to a "dependable store of value and they continue to believe bitcoin will provide the opportunity for better returns and preserve the value of our capital over time, compared to holding cash". Yet at the same time, commentaries are noting that prices will remain "ultra-volatile".