See Japan in a different light: How investors get ESG in world's third-largest economy wrong

Greenwashing is a persistent and growing problem in the ESG landscape. However, many companies in Japan suffer from this issue in reverse and we believe their ESG ratings are often significantly worse than they deserve.

ESG minded investors who might be thinking about avoiding Japanese companies should take note: all may be not what it seems.

The biggest hurdle is the relative lack of thorough analyst coverage of Japanese stocks (there are less than seven analysts for each listed stock in Japan, compared to more than 40 in the US).

Language and cultural differences with the West only compound the problem. Japanese companies are far better at actually carrying out ESG activities than reporting them.

The language barrier in particular is underestimated; it takes Japanese companies much longer to carry out ESG reporting in English than Western counterparts and many only have Japanese versions of ESG reports.

Why 'old school Japan' is disintegrating

Cultural differences also play an underappreciated role; Japanese executives are inclined to humility and are not always good at advertising their successes.

Yet Japan does have something to boast about when it comes to ESG. Japanese companies tend to be very resource-conscious, due to a lack of natural resources and previous environmental disasters in the country's history.

As many Japanese executives are the founders and owners of their companies, they have a real stake in their business.

A very succinct expression of Japanese companies' social purpose is to be found in the pay differential between the nation's CEOs and their employees.

While US or German CEOs make more than 100 times more money than their average employee, Japan has one of the lowest-paid CEO cohorts (see chart, below). How does the third-largest economy motivate people?

The answer seems to be that the people at the top have been preaching and acting for a long time a purpose beyond the next paycheque.

Japan has its share of ESG failings. Common complaints are board independence, external director count, shareholder returns, emissions disclosure, female representation and a lack of English investor materials.

Any lessons for the West from Japan's experience?

Governance in particular is commonly said to lag Western standards, and the ongoing Toshiba problems are said to epitomise that.

Investors are asking whether there are enough naysayers on the board and whether the company will respond to (foreign) bids objectively in the best interests of shareholders.

Nonetheless, Japan overall has in our view a rougher deal in conventional indices, metrics and the media than it deserves.