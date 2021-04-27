United we stand: What does #TalkAboutBlack have to say about the Sewell Review?

When I think about words and phrases that resonate with me, there is one that always comes to mind: united.

While many of you will assume this is simply because of my well-known passion for a certain Mancunian football team, it runs far deeper than this.

When we first launched #TalkAboutBlack back in 2017, we all agreed that there would be one overarching goal: to ensure that black people are properly represented at senior levels across the corporate sphere.

Over the years, we have sought to achieve this through opening dialogues, having the difficult conversations, and actively working to bring people together to understand and address issues.

That we are all in this together is a sentiment most of us can get on board with, and one we have found effective. A true testament to the power of being united.

However, my confidence in this unity has been fairly shaken in recent weeks, particularly in the wake of the Sewell Review. As the review was released, I struggled to find the time to go through it in the detail that it deserved.

Like many, I had my hands full with commitments such as family and work. As I write this, I am also preparing for an event to mark the launch of the New Financial and #TalkAboutBlack collaboration and research, Accelerating Black Inclusion.

However, I also found myself receiving a number personal messages from a few people who were in favour and many more that were vehemently against the findings, and the assertions that Britain is no longer a country "where the system is deliberately rigged against ethnic minorities".

A number of these messages were also nudging me and #TalkAboutBlack to respond, and eager to know what we would say back - a common response I receive whenever a piece of news regarding race and ethnicity is published.

I could, of course, have spent my time and this article expressing my own feelings and frustrations towards the review, which undoubtedly would be mentally exhausting.

However, I truly think that the bigger concern for all of us should be the impact of this review. As I write this, several weeks have passed since its release, yet the dust has far from settled.

There has admittedly been some support, but there has been a stream of public backlash, with some even denouncing the findings, the credibility of sources and the data gathering.

However you want to look at it, the response to the report has sadly served as a very stark reminder that at a time when we need to come together to tackle the racial inequalities and disparities that I genuinely believe are a reality in modern Britain, we could not be further apart.