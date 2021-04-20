M&G's Lord: Inflation and what it means for bond investors

The prospect of higher inflation has become a key area of focus for investors in recent months. At least in the short-term, UK inflation looks set to move higher due to base effects and rising commodity prices. While longer-term inflationary pressures will probably build more slowly, I think the scale of the monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, coupled with a closing of the output gap, could have a powerful cumulative impact over time.

When positioning our portfolios it is important to consider all the factors that could drive inflation over the coming months and years. I think the key inflationary and deflationary forces can be summarised as follows:

The case for inflation

Unprecedented levels of stimulus from governments and central banks around the world. Importantly, we are now seeing combined monetary and fiscal stimulus. This is in contrast to the decade following the financial crisis, when we saw expansionary monetary policy, but restrictive fiscal policy as governments pursued policies of austerity.

The likelihood of a strong economic rebound as Covid lockdown measures are withdrawn. The recovery could be further fuelled by the release of pent-up demand, with household savings standing at record levels in many parts of the world.

In the shorter-term, there are several other factors that could push inflation higher, such as base effects from low commodity prices in 2020 and higher shipping costs due to container shortages.

On a longer-term view, the need to tackle the huge levels of government debt may incentivise central banks to allow inflation to run slightly hot without tightening interest rate policy in the way we are used to.

The case against inflation

The powerful forces that have kept inflation low for the past few decades - such as globalisation, ageing populations and technology -- are unlikely to reverse overnight. You would therefore have to be pretty confident that something has fundamentally changed in the way the global economy functions before becoming too concerned about a sustained rise in inflation.

The potential long-term economic damage caused by the pandemic could also have a deflationary impact once stimulus packages unwind. It is far from certain that unemployed and furloughed workers will walk straight back into their jobs, while certain sectors may never fully recover.

Fixed income investing in an inflationary environment

While inflation is normally seen as negative for bonds, there are a variety of fixed income instruments that can be used to help to offset the negative impact of inflation.

Inflation-linked bonds - issued both by governments and companies, these instruments provide the most conventional means of inflation protection since their payments are automatically adjusted in line with inflation. It is important to note, however, that inflation-linked bonds can contain high levels of interest rate risk, so it may be desirable to hedge some or all of a bond's interest rate exposure.

FRNs and short-dated credit - steady inflation alongside economic growth is often supportive for credit, so in these periods we may look to invest in corporate issues with a low sensitivity to movements in interest rates, such as floating rate notes (FRNs) or short-dated corporate bonds.

Sector positioning - Allocating to sectors that would be expected to perform well in an inflationary environment may offer another way of benefiting from rising inflation. One option could be to invest in bonds issued by companies that stand to benefit from rising commodity prices, such as those in the basic industry or energy sectors.

With so many inflationary and deflationary forces to consider, the future path of inflation will remain as unpredictable as ever. However, given that we can't completely discount the risk of a meaningful pick-up in inflation, I think it prudent to include at least some inflation-linked protection within a well-balanced portfolio.

Ben Lord is manager of the M&G UK Inflation Linked Corporate Bond fund