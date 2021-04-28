The great rate debate: Taking central bankers at their word

The investing world has been aflutter as it digests the possibility of renewed inflation. Some consider this a paradigm shift in markets, which for years have experienced anaemic levels of price rises.

Indeed, for most of the period since the Great Financial Crisis, the spectre of deflation has been the overarching concern for major central banks.

Inflation is not a small matter and is potentially huge risk to markets. On the horizon lies a post-vaccination world, a surge in economic activity and inflation that may likely result.

This potential sea change has several supports:

• While neither quantitative easing (QE) nor deficit spending are novel, the sheer scale of the programmes today certainly is. Most notably, the newly elected Biden administration in the US has pushed through a $1.9trn stimulus package on top of the $900bn support bill passed in late December - together, a staggering 13.4% of GDP.

• Money supply has shot up dramatically, particularly in the US. In previous editions of QE, nothing on this scale occurred because much of the liquidity stayed on bank balance sheets. Therefore, the money multiplier remained low amid muted demand for loans.

• With a rapid ramp-up in vaccinations in most developed countries, expectations are that a surge of spending will occur once restrictions on mobility are lifted later in the year, particularly in the services sector. Economists fear that unleashed consumer spending will overheat the global economic recovery and stoke inflationary pressures.

For these (and other) reasons, inflation expectations have surged from the historical lows witnessed in the throes of the pandemic last year.

Presumably, if inflation continues to rise, central bankers may have to start raising rates, thereby calling into question historically high prices of stocks when compared to earnings.

Getting carried away too soon?

However, markets may well have got ahead of themselves regarding inflation expectations. While we recognise the above factors, there are important mitigants. They include the following:

• The labour market: There are gaping output gaps in the labour market. US employers now report ten million fewer jobs than before the pandemic and US unemployment is at 6.3% vs. 3.5% last year. Wide swathes of the public are dependent on cash injections from the government simply to stay afloat; this is where the stimulus is largely targeted.

• Real estate: There is enormous underutilised capacity for office and retail real estate. If we assume these difficulties are representative of the retail industry in general, it is clear that the process of finding new owners as well as recognising losses for existing owners and lenders is going to be long and painful.

• Energy: In March 2021, OPEC estimated that the world's oil demand fell by roughly 10% in 2020 to 90.4 million barrels a day. Given that productive capacity did not shrink, the self-restraint of major OPEC producers - cutting supply in order to maintain the price - was remarkable. But can it last? Several factors suggest it cannot. One of these being that all major producers have faced increased financial pressure in 2020.