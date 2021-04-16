China's recovery is on track, but consumption remains in the spotlight

As much of the world continues to grapple with the short and long-term effects of the pandemic, and importantly bring cases and vaccination programmes under control, China has continued to forge ahead impressively in its recovery.

The economy has now largely been in recovery mode for over nine months, as we saw retail and manufacturing sectors continue to gradually rise past pre-Covid 19 levels for the first time back in August.

Since then, the Chinese economy has continued to grow significantly in the first quarter of 2021, with economic data pointing to a continued recovery.

And importantly, China's GDP growth accelerated to 6.5% in the fourth quarter, compared to 4.9% in the third quarter, making China the first among the major economies to fully recover from the pandemic, posting positive GDP growth in 2020.

A remarkable feat since it was achieved without aggressive monetary easing as seen in other major developed countries.

Quick reactions and promising outlooks

As has been well documented, the Chinese government reacted quickly to the pandemic, resulting in domestic factory output coming back online in April, just as much of the rest of the world's manufacturing capacity was taken out by the spreading pandemic.

This allowed China to produce and export the mass quantities of medical equipment (including face masks and safety-wear) and work-from-home equipment, such as laptops and computer monitors, so badly needed by much of the world.

The numbers don't add up: Is it worth investing in China despite growth-to-returns mismatch?

Despite being ahead of other countries in its recovery, the Chinese government has recently set a modest annual economic growth target for China in 2021, at above 6%, even though analysts are tipping growth of around 8%.

The longer-term view is also positive. According to the latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) outlook, China will drive global economic growth as the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country had already returned to pre-pandemic GDP in 2020, whereas many others are not expected to make a pre-pandemic recovery until well into 2023.

China will now contribute more than 20% of the total increase in the world's gross domestic product through 2026, according to Bloomberg calculations based on IMF forecasts, followed by the US and India.

As active managers, we constantly review progress across many sectors and review the cyclical aspects of markets. But while China's short- and long-term growth prospects are looking positive, we also must ask ourselves: what does the future really look like, and are there any headwinds or concerns we should be wary of?

Consumption - a key ingredient

Despite a positive growth picture, there are still disparities in China's economic recovery that need to be ironed out - and one, in particular, is support for domestic consumption.

While domestic retail sales grew by one third in the first two months of 2021 compared to 2020, the figure is underwhelming when compared to 2019 levels.

Moreover, the unemployment rate also rose to 5.5% at the end of February, up from 5.2% in December 2020, which could be a concern.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics in China, total consumption held back China's economy in 2020 to the tune of -0.5 percentage points of GDP. In 2019, consumption made up 3.5 percentage points of the total 6% growth in GDP, according to national statistics. This data underlines how critical consumption is on the economy.