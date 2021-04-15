The urge to splurge: Don't underestimate strength and speed of post-lockdown market revival

It is easy to overestimate the social changes wrought by Covid-19. Yes, online purchases and Netflix subscriptions soared, Zoom is now an everyday tool and surveys suggest that we got comfortable with lockdown life and would prefer less time in the office. But how will we feel in a few months time?

We are sociable animals who enjoy variety, novelty and movement. Many of the things we used to do - such as going to a cinema, working with colleagues in an office, browsing in shops, or travelling for the sake of travelling - were things that we did for a reason. It was because we liked doing them.

Technology changes, but people do not. When lockdown ends, we will probably hang on to useful habits that we learned during lockdown, but we will also want the things we used to enjoy. Many of which involve service industries.

The gorilla in the room

Service industries have been particularly hard-hit by the pandemic and should see the strongest bounce-back. This matters because services account for about 75% of US GDP, 80% of UK GDP and 75% of EU GDP.

Office workers have been relatively insulated, but Covid-19 has been less kind to swathes of the hospitality, travel, retail, fitness, personal grooming and entertainment industries.

We are likely to see an unprecedented rebound across diverse services, the very areas of economic activity that contribute a significant portion of GDP in developed economies. Investors may be underestimating the strength of pent-up demand and the speed of the impending economic recovery.

This is no ordinary recession because its cause and the level of government and central bank responses to it are unlike anything we have previously experienced. Areas of the world economy are currently mothballed but largely unscathed.

This stands in stark contrast to the aftermath of a normal economic recession, a major conflict or a natural disaster.

Savings are at historically eye-popping levels and consumers continue to spend, albeit on a more limited range of goods and experiences than normal.

We are also seeing spending on big-ticket items in the form of robust car sales and housing markets, both of which are usually a feature of well-established economic cycles.

There is no shortage of evidence for pent-up demand, from record PMIs and sharply rising commodity prices to competition for shipping containers as the world's dislocated supply chains refill.

Even cruise ships, vilified last year as "floating Petri dishes", are in demand. In February, a 180-day world cruise with Oceania Cruises, sailing in 2023 at £38,000 per passenger, sold out within hours. There is clearly hunger for fresh experiences and there is cash available to spend.

Savings tsunami

Lockdown has been tough for lower-paid workers, who are more likely to have lost their jobs or gone into debt.

Meanwhile, most middle- and higher income earners are still employed. They continued to spend during lockdown on household items, food and home entertainment, but with little else available they also accumulated high levels of savings.

In the UK, the household savings ratio increased from 9.5% in the first quarter of 2020 to a record 29% in the second. In the US, personal savings almost doubled from 2019, weighing in at more than $2.3trn in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Despite the perception that many people have taken on additional debt, total household debt in the UK for Q3 2020 was up just 2.4% from a year earlier. UK household debt as a percentage of disposable income is now lower than it was in 2017.

The glass-half-empty view is that savers will hang on their cash as unemployment rises when furlough schemes end. We don't agree.

Most savings are held by middle- and higher income earners who are less likely to be affected by unemployment.

After a year of lockdowns, most people with spare cash will want to get out and treat themselves.

Mike Willans is head of equities at Canada Life Asset Management, and Bimal Patel is co-manager of the LF Canlife Global Equity and LF Canlife North American funds