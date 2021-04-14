When bonds go bad at times of crisis - and what to do about it

The prospects for traditional developed market government bonds look bleak. Low starting yields mean potential returns are low, and even in the case of an economic shock, there is limited space for government bond yields to fall further.

In 2020, in the face of the worst economic recession in centuries, the European Central Bank could not cut rates, and gilt yields only fell 0.6%. The efficacy of bonds as a safe haven asset class in risk-off periods has, in our view, been heavily compromised.

Furthermore, in recent months we have seen an increasingly worrying picture of gilt bond yields rising on days when equities are falling, rather than the other way round. Holding duration in portfolios has not helped when you need it most.

Lower expected returns extend to credit and equities too, although in the case of equities, we do not think rising yields would necessarily be damaging.

So, what practical steps could asset allocators and financial advisers consider to counter the increasingly obsolete role of government bonds?

We believe there is no silver bullet solution to this problem, but rather that a combination of different strategies can act in harmony to either support portfolios when equities fall, or replace the return that government bonds have provided for the past 40 years.

Diversify your sovereign bond exposure

As multi-asset investors, our structural response to most portfolio challenges is to increase diversification, looking for more, and varied return streams from the available investment universe to help smooth portfolio returns.

Where we do continue to hold government bonds we want to seek higher yields from steeper yield curves, as we believe these yield curves still have the propensity to compress if the world faces a new economic downturn.

We believe advisers should explore outside the UK gilt market and consider investing in other countries that still provide an attractive level of protection, including the Australian and Chinese bond markets.

Intriguingly, we now believe that exposure to inflation-linked assets should be reduced or hedged as a global economic shock would most likely see both equities and inflation falling.

Think about defensive currencies

Defensive currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc play an increasingly important role in portfolios, and we believe advisers may wish to look to currencies to provide risk mitigation.

Narrower interest rate differentials today make these currencies less expensive to hold and we still believe structural and behavioural drivers will push these currencies higher in risk-off moments.