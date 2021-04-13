The numbers don't add up: Is it worth investing in China despite growth-to-returns mismatch?

"Getting ahead of the growth opportunity". With such words, many an asset manager attempts to convince an investor to move their money into Chinese equities.

For anyone considering this, my warning is that returns will be lower and volatility higher than many an investment bank circular would suggest.

When much of the Western world is mired in recession or slow growth, it is easy to quote big bold numbers to support China's investment case.

Its share of global GDP reached 16% in 2020, so it dominates demand in such areas as commodities or luxury goods.

President Xi Jinping has set a goal of doubling GDP by 2035, which translates to just under 5% growth a year.

JP Morgan estimates that the increase in annual spending power would be larger than the current size of the German and UK economies.

A related argument is that the stockmarket is too large to ignore; mainland China is the second largest in the world, albeit a quarter that of the USA.

It makes up about 40% of the MSCI EM index, 4x that of India. Foreign ownership is only about 4% of total market cap, while the US equivalent is above 20%. The only way is up.

Debt and demographics

Let me explore these issues. One danger is that investors routinely overpay for growth. Research from academics Professor Elroy Dimson, Professor Paul Marsh and Dr Mike Staunton showed stock prices are a leading indicator of economic growth rather than the other way around.

Indeed, they concluded "despite China's unprecedented economic growth, the annualised return from its stockmarket has been almost the same as from developed markets".

The explanation is obvious: GDP need not translate easily into profits. China has suffered from considerable mis-allocation of capital, domestically and overseas.

No one doubts that industrial profits have recovered sharply from their spring 2020 lows, and 2021 looks to a year of double-digit growth. But net income margins look to be approaching previous peaks.

Even China's long-term GDP forecasts must be questioned. Two major headwinds include demographics and debt. China faces a slow growing and ageing population, only expanding 0.5% per annum, while the population of working age has turned negative since 2015.

Total debt has reached 260% of GDP, with private credit about 200%. China faces a complex balancing act between supporting the economy and reducing credit to high-risk sectors such as property.

The recent sharp decline in the stockmarket, which eventually required official intervention, was partly correlated with the sell-off in global tech but also domestic decisions to withdraw liquidity.

Real interest rates as measured by 10-year Chinese government bonds have risen to 3%, the highest since 2010.