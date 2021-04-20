Bond yield concerns? Healthcare could be just what the doctor ordered

It's fair to say markets are experiencing a few post-pandemic jitters. Unlike for you and I, the prospect of normality has, paradoxically, given markets the fear that inflation could be on the horizon as economies across the world unlock and consumers are unleashed once again.

This fear is behind the sell-off in bond markets, which has also spooked equity markets and led many investors to reconsider their portfolios for a post-pandemic future.

Although we have seen some stability in recent days, the investment environment ahead remains deeply uncertain.

Many investors will be grappling with what this means for their portfolios, and the healthcare sector could well be just what the doctor ordered given its renowned defensive characteristics, and the fact that it offers promising growth prospects on top.

The sector's structural tailwinds

There are a number of structural tailwinds which should work in the sector's favour over the long-term. First and foremost is the obvious increase in older populations across the world, which will push up demand for healthcare services.

But we will also see an emergent middle class develop across the world, who are likely to choose to spend an ever-greater proportion of their income on discretionary healthcare expenditure.

After the pandemic, too, there will clearly be a renewed focus on disease detection and prevention, as well as ensuring better healthcare outcomes.

But we should also expect to see security of supply prioritised over cost. We saw in the UK during the scramble for PPE in the early stages of the pandemic that having reliable supply chains in place was extremely important.

As a consequence, price should become less important at the margin, and this will benefit the healthcare sector.

Medical sciences and technology have advanced considerably in the past few decades, and we now have the benefit of pioneering diagnostic equipment and therapies.

But there is certainly still greater scope for technological development, and not just in terms of biomedical sciences, but also in the distribution of healthcare products and services online through personal devices.

Why now?

Many companies operating in the healthcare sector benefit from a low volatility of earnings. People fall sick and need medicine and/or operations no matter whether it is a bull or bear market, so cash flows remain relatively stable despite what may be happening in the wider economy, or in financial markets.

The stability of earnings gives healthcare its defensive characteristics, and explains why the sector has historically traded at a higher P/E, meaning investors consider healthcare companies to be worthy of a higher valuation when compared to the broader market.

But despite the P/E premium, and despite all the attention on healthcare companies during the pandemic and the subsequent vaccine deployment, the sector remains relatively inexpensive compared with the broader market on a valuation basis, mainly because of the outperformance of big tech stocks in the past year.

Crucially, the structural tailwinds pushing the sector forward do not appear to be reflected in the valuations.

As a consequence, the combination of low relative valuations and more stable prospective cash flows makes healthcare an attractive proposition in the current market environment.