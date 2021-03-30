A respectable legacy: Morgan Stanley bows out of structured product market with head held high

March 2021 was not just the last month that saw Investec as a provider offer structured products to the UK retail market. It was also the month when the last of the structured products issued by Morgan Stanley, as a provider, matured in the market. Let's examine the latter's history and performance.

First appearing in the UK retail structured product market back in 2003, Morgan Stanley ultimately issued 268 products via IFAs, covering structured deposits, capital-at-risk and capital protected products.

More than half of Morgan Stanley's plans were capital-at-risk (53.25%) in structure, with capital protected and structured deposits accounting for 41.41% and 5.22% of issuance, respectively.

The first Morgan Stanley plans, issued in Q1 2003, were a suite of eight, rather convoluted, FTSE 100-linked sub plans dubbed Morgan Stanley Optimiser range.

Three months, later the first Protected Growth Plan was launched and this was the first to mature, three years later returning capital plus 25%.

The final tranche of retail products issued by MS as a provider came to market in 2015 and the last of these matured at the end of their six-year terms in March 2021.

The deposit among the last three returned no interest, the growth plan returned a 16.69% gain and the income plan paid 6.75% per annum in addition to returning all of the original investment.

All this considering that over their six-year term the FTSE 100 Index, to which all three were linked, was down by 5.16% these were pretty respectable results.

Indeed, the overall returns of all 268 Morgan Stanley products were very respectable, with not a single one resulting in a capital loss despite many commencing up to and around the financial crisis and some maturing at the height of the Covid pandemic.

The average annualised return of all Morgan Stanley maturities was 6.05% across an average term of four-and-a-half years. A more detailed breakdown of Morgan Stanley products' maturity performance is as below.

Just 229 of the 268 plans (85.45%) achieved a gain for investors, with the balance still successfully returning investors' original capital - no Morgan Stanley structured product ever matured resulting in a capital loss.

Of the 39 plans that failed to achieve a gain, 22 struck pre-2008 and suffered as a result of the financial crisis crash.

Similarly, a further nine matured post-February 2020, meaning they suffered as a consequence of the pandemic-induced market fall.

The remaining eight maturities that returned capital only struck between 2008 and 2009 and were linked to the performance of a range of global developed and emerging market indices, namely the Hang Seng Index, MSCI Taiwan Index and S&P BRIC 40 Index.

The three top performing MS maturities are summarised below.

The top 20 Morgan Stanley maturities retuned an average annualised return of 14.23% over an average term of 3.17 years; all but two of these were identified as 'preferred' by Lowes on StructuredProductReview.com at the time of launch.

Lowes had noted 129 of the 268 plans as 'preferred' and these outperformed the average of all maturities, returning an average of 7.2% per annum over an average term of 4.52 years.

While there were many exceptional offerings from Morgan Stanley over the years and a number of welcome market innovations, to this day they remain the only provider, or counterparty to have issued a UK retail product linked to the performance of the FTSE 250 Index.

That capital protected product offered 110% of the rise in the index, with no loss if it fell over the six-year term. The plan ultimately matured with a 66.9% gain.

Morgan Stanley remains a prominent counterparty to structured products in the retail space, such as the 10:10 Plan. But the final chapter on the bank, as provider of its own structured products has now come to an end.

As the results show, it leaves a respectable legacy from a very positive participation in the UK retail financial services sector having served IFAs and their clients very well.

Josh Mayne is structured products technician at Lowes Financial Management