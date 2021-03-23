The cloud has a silver lining: How the pandemic is driving investor demand for data centres in Europe

Our hunger for storing and processing data – most recently driven by the changes forced on households and businesses by the Covid-19 pandemic – has created an opportunity for investors seeking capital growth and income opportunities in assets that are enablers of big data.

For long-term investors, data centres have become an attractive investment opportunity and portfolio diversifier.

The asset class has become a vital cog in the infrastructure of the European economy, further increasing investor interest and incentivising data centre companies to look at how they can innovate to attract capital.

Co-location groups (traditional owners of data centres) are responding by "institutionalising" their operating models and evolving lease contracts to become more standardised.

Digital enablers - where Europe holds its own against the US in technology

This is leading to more assets achieving investment grade credit ratings, which will create more sales and leaseback transactions as the owner-operators achieve more attractive yields and are not so reliant on holding the real estate to bolster their credit rating.

With more than $100bn flowing into data centres over the past decade, per Cushman & Wakefield's Data Center Advisory Group, investors have recognised the opportunity the sector presents.

Looking to FLAP markets for data centre opportunities

Location is key for data centres, and co-location operators and hyperscalers are fighting for space. Thanks to their connectivity, Europe's key cities for business - Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris (collectively known as the FLAP markets) - have become home to a growing network of data centres.

Of the fibre cables that connect the world and Europe, the most important are those between New York and London, then on to the rest of the continent.

These cities have the upper hand through high demand due to the number of businesses they service and the low latency (or high speed in internet terms) they offer users. London, according to CBRE, has about 711 megawatts of commissioned capacity, representing about 41% of the total capacity in the FLAP markets.

However, these markets also have their challenges. Frankfurt, for example, has strong environmental regulation and is short of space.

Concerns about access to power have also hurt Amsterdam, the city with the highest vacancy rate. Although the Dutch capital has removed a moratorium against the development of data centres and there are 30 projects in the pipeline, according to CBRE.

As the smallest of the FLAP quartet, Paris remains a key market despite high power costs. A new tax incentive that slashed power costs in half for data centres, so long as they stick to environmental standards, has sparked growing interest.

The challenges around regulation and space have created an imbalance between the supply and demand for data centre assets, essentially placing a higher value on existing data centres and making them more attractive investments.

An existing data centre in any of Europe's core markets - with the right power contracts in place and access to international fibre lines - has a distinct advantage over new entrants.

This supply/demand imbalance is not nearly as ubiquitous in the US or other large data centre markets as it is throughout Europe.