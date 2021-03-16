Weather shifts and white elephants: How climate risk is moving the goalposts for emerging market investors

In 2007, when FIFA announced Brazil would host the 2014 World Cup, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva saw an opportunity.

Buoyed by strong commodity prices, international investment flows, an appreciating currency and low inflation, Brazil's economy was growing at 7% annually and showed no sign of slowing down.

Lula wanted to use the tournament to showcase his newly prosperous nation on the international stage. Brazil spent an estimated $12bn on its preparations for the World Cup, with about $4bn lavished on building or refurbishing 12 stadia.

Foundations for sustainable growth: What are this year's top three themes for infrastructure investors?

The most egregious expense was perhaps the $300m that went on the development of the Arena da Amazônia in Manaus, a city nestled in the Amazon rainforest. Three lives were lost in the construction of the 40,000-seat stadium, which hosted only four matches (including England's 2-1 defeat to Italy).

This massive white elephant project was not the only policy mistake Brazil made as the tournament approached. By 2014, the government - now led by Dilma Rousseff - was struggling to balance the books.

With the commodity super-cycle at an end, it was no longer able to rely on exports to fund its profligate spending.

Making matters worse, Rousseff faced a corruption investigation.

Brazil's exit from the World Cup that summer, following a humiliating 7-1 defeat to Germany, was symbolic of a sharp reversal in the country's fortunes.

Gathering storms

Throughout these troubles, there was one risk no one had anticipated: a change in the weather. The early signs of El Niño were originally spotted by fishermen off the coast of South America; a reduction in the upwelling of nutrient-rich cool water in their fishing grounds meant slimmer pickings than usual.

This periodic warming in sea-surface temperatures across the Pacific was to have broader climatic implications for global temperatures and rainfall.

The El Niño oscillation occurs every two to seven years, and for Brazil it means hotter, drier periods. When it fell between 2014 and 2016, the impact was unprecedented.

The resulting drought caused both water and power shortages, as energy usage spiked due to greater demand for air conditioning.

Hydropower stations were unable to operate due to low water levels. At one point, the four reservoirs in the Paraiba system, which supply tap water to Rio De Janeiro, dropped to one per cent of their measured capacity, their lowest-ever level.

Raising the bar: SFDR to lead to 'uptick in name and strategy changes' as firms adapt

Agriculture accounted for over 70% of water usage in Brazil, so it was no surprise the sector was badly impacted by the drought.

In 2014, corn production fell by 26% and sugar cane by 12%. Yields of soy, one of the country's largest exports, fell 17%.

The coffee bean crop was similarly hard hit, shrinking by 8% in 2014 and a further five per cent in 2015.

Brazil had been one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Now it was suffering its worst recession since records began. Inflation spiked to more than 10%, with food inflation peaking at 17%.

GDP contracted 5.5%. The currency collapsed. The chart below shows the rise in inflation during the El Niño period, which coincided with a sharp decline in Brazil's equity market performance relative to other emerging markets.