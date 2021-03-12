Working together for the common good: How investors and government must unite to fuel Britain's green energy revolution

Last week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak had the difficult task of delivering a Budget that both safeguards a short-term recovery while protecting the long-term health of the UK's economy.

Proposals to issue the UK's first sovereign green bond and develop a National Infrastructure Bank proves the Government's commitment to securing green investment to support the nation's uncertain journey out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While such initiatives will direct capital towards a green recovery, investors such as The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) must work with Government to ensure its green finance proposals and energy policies - in the run-up to November's COP26 and beyond - create sustainable long-term returns whilst also delivering the rapid decarbonisation necessary to reach net zero.

The Government's Energy White Paper, in combination with the Prime Minister's ten-point plan for a green industrial revolution, provides a positive direction of travel regarding the low-carbon technologies that will be supported and deployed in the coming decades to put the UK on track to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

This decisive shift from fossil fuels to clean energy will cost £50bn each year, a hefty price tag that will only be made possible by significant in flows of private capital from a variety of sources including infrastructure funds.

This presents exciting and promising opportunities for portfolio managers and retail investors who want to support the nation's net zero journey and earn a decent return.

Indeed, renewable energy investment companies, including TRIG, regularly launch equity raises to fund the acquisition and operation, and occasionally construction, of renewable energy projects.

However, there are potential pitfalls to the Government's proposals that risk undermining returns and redirecting necessary capital to other markets.

An ambitious target to quadruple offshore wind capacity by 2030 makes turbine makers, as well as developers and operators of offshore wind farms, obvious targets for investment.

However, flooding the market with a plentiful supply of renewable electricity from new farms risks pushing down returns for operators, and their investors, while also casting doubt on the viability of subsidy-free projects in the future.

As it has on the supply side, the Government must accelerate its ambition and rollout of demand for electricity, and in doing so take a 'whole economy' approach to decarbonisation to ensure there is adequate demand for clean electricity.

This will be essential if it is to keep and grow green investment in the UK, which will be required to achieve deep economy decarbonisation beyond 2030.

A 'whole economy' approach will help ensure adequate demand, long-term storage and the required supporting grid infrastructure for the additional supply of clean energy.

It will be achieved only if the Government's ambition for the electrification and decarbonisation of different sectors of the UK's economy is converted into detailed policy and procurement frameworks. The good news is the Government's energy White Paper begins to outline where this demand will come from.