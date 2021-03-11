The 'reflation' sensation: Emerging markets poised to benefit from vaccine rollout and sustained global recovery

In the first part of the year, the vaccine rollout is supporting a robust economic recovery and global central banks continue to operate very loose monetary policy.

This scenario favours the emerging markets (EM) asset class, which is relatively well placed to benefit from the global 'reflation' trade.

We are, however, mindful of the impact of higher US Treasury yields (and especially a rapid rise) on EM fixed income, especially some of the higher quality parts of EM.

This is because the credit spread in this EM sector is insufficient to absorb the total return drag implied by a sell-off of US Treasuries.

Today, higher yielding EM is better placed to navigate these challenges, although even in this asset class it is important to differentiate between the high yield EM sovereigns with positive credit stories and those with impaired balance sheets and a weakening outlook.

Another positive driver for EMs is the new US President. The Biden administration is, on balance, supportive for EM as it implies more international co-operation and less isolationism.

Yet, the stance towards China is unlikely to change very much and remains a source of risk while attitudes to Russia may also become harsher.

More broadly, a Biden government will expand fiscal policy which may fuel the 'reflation' trade and could see more weakening of US Treasuries.

EM bonds risks and opportunities

Covid-19 had a damaging impact on most markets, including credit. The impact was varied, ranging from a liquidity crunch to a deterioration of many of the weaker sectors of the credit market.

With central bank and fiscal support, markets have largely retraced their weakness and many segments now trade at pre-Covid spreads.

As the global economy recovers, credit should see fundamentals improve although we argue that much of the positive news is already priced into credit markets, and especially the higher quality investment grade (IG) markets.

EM offers some upside as not all the news is priced in, with opportunities in some parts of EM high yield, FX and certain local currency government bond (rates) markets.

Looking at possible risks in EMs, we see a large and rapid sell-off in US Treasuries and a reversal of the recent weak dollar. These are manageable risk factors if they occur slowly, but EM has plenty of duration risk so is sensitive to risk-free rate moves.

Parts of EM have also experienced a large deterioration of balance sheets, with a rise in debt and deficits and heavy funding needs. Some of these areas are very dependent on the ultra-loose monetary policy remaining in place and could be disrupted if that is not the case.

The IG bonds are more sensitive to risk-free rates, but of course offer protection in the event of adverse shocks such as renewed political tensions, or a major delay in the vaccine roll-out or efficacy. With the recent weakening of US Treasuries, there may be better entry points into some parts of EM IG.

High yield, by contrast has enough spread to absorb risk-free rate moves, but some areas of high yield have weak and worsening fundamentals so would be negatively affected by fresh macro shocks.

Finally, we still find value in corporate bonds, which as a shorter duration asset class (relative to sovereigns) may be better protected from a weakening of risk-free rates while the economic recovery should keep defaults fairly low, and a reduction from 2020.

Nick Eisinger is co-head of emerging markets active fixed income at Vanguard