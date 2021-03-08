Momentum's Marais: To survive, we must embrace the leadership of both genders

With Covid-19 still on everyone's minds and the uncertainty that the pandemic brought, the importance of strong leadership has been highlighted.

Last year, much was said about how differently different world leaders lead their countries through this crisis - with a focus on the success in some of the countries with female leaders.

As deputy CEO of one of the biggest financial services companies in South Africa, with a footprint in the UK, India and the African continent, I am proud to say that we value the role women play in society.

But I don't like gender generalisations. I prefer to simply focus on the learnings and apply it where relevant to all of us as leaders.

What I found was that these female heads of state responded to the crisis distinctly, and the importance to them was to care and connect, to use relationships as a channel to nurture, support and show empathy. And that seems to have made all the difference.

This has led me to the work done by Richard Barrett, who is certainly the world authority on values, both personal and organisational, and the interconnected link between the two.

About a million people globally have completed his personal values framework. It is important to know that Barrett, through his research, differentiates between values that tend to be embraced by men and values that tend to be embraced by women.

Of course, this is not always typical and true, as there are always individual differences. However, the two genders, when one looks at them from a distance certainly adopt different sets of values:

• Men mostly embrace values such as strength, competitiveness and logic; and

• Women typically embrace values such as compassion, empathy and caring and relationship-based values.

To create the dynamic that makes the world successful both sets of male and female values are relevant and important and need to be combined.

However, right now, our world is in crisis and is in urgent need of the values that women bring, to keep societies going, to keep a connection and to keep our small worlds functioning.

Barrett's survey has also been conducted with thousands of organisations over the last two decades with interesting results. Many other great researchers in the field of organisational success have come to exactly the same realisation:

• During the past 50 years of the previous century, companies that were successful adhered to principles such as rules, hard structures, competitiveness, brazen ambition, hierarchy and often bureaucracy

• There can be no doubt that value systems over the past 30 years have changed significantly; and

• Since the turn of our current century a major change has been happening. This major change is asking for a different approach, a different value system

Organisations and countries that excel now are organisations that are embracing the value system and preferences of women.

Organisations in the 2020s are asking for people to connect in much more authentic ways.

Organisations are asking leaders to care more. Organisations that embrace diversity and are much more inclusive, are outperforming organisations that are less inclusive.