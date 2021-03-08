Crunching the numbers: When it comes to diversity, is the industry walking the walk?

As an industry, and across most sectors, it is widely acknowledged that diversity is good for business.

Benefits include the avoidance of groupthink, improved cognitive diversity and a greater breadth of knowledge and experience, as well as better mental health as colleagues feel accepted for who they are and are thereby encouraged to bring their 'whole selves' to work.

The more diverse a company's pool of talent, the greater flexibility the firm will exercise to retain employees from a wide range of backgrounds and circumstances.

The better the work/life balance among employees is, the more motivated, energised and productive they are likely to be.

It is a widely acknowledged positive cycle, and the asset management industry has made all sorts of moves to raise awareness of the importance of diversity.

But are we walking the walk? The best way to find out is to crunch the numbers.

According to new research from the CFA Institute, the gender gap within the investment profession is starting to close. The data shows the proportion of female CFA programme candidates rose from 32% in 2015 to 41% in 2020.

The CFA Institute has seen growth in both the number of male and female candidates and members over the same period, with higher annual growth rates of women CFA members in the US, Singapore, and Australia in 2020 serving to narrow the global gap.

When it comes to the UK, however, just 20% of CFA Institute charterholders were women. This makes for bleak reading when you consider 42% of the UK's overall labour force is female.

At a board level in the UK, Kearney's latest Gender Equality report found that financial services firms in the UK showed the most promising level of gender parity, with 27% of the 375 female board members across the FTSE 100 residing in the sector; this comprises 36% of all finance board members.

As investors, however, we know the difference between absolute and relative performance. We can say that we are better at a board level than other sectors, and that is positive, but it is not by any means a reason to rest on one's laurels.

For instance, Kearney's report also found progress has been modest compared to 2019, with representation of women across boards having increased by just 3% in the UK.

In terms of the CFA Institute's research, the increase in female candidates is, of course, positive. This growth cannot be measured in isolation, however, and the fact this is still an underrepresentation relative to society as a whole must be taken into account.

On this year's International Women's Day, we should feel proud as an industry of what we have achieved so far when it comes to addressing gender diversity.

But in the same way that a smaller loss relative to an index is still a loss for clients, we still have more to do when it comes to addressing the gender gap.