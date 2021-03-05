Opportunities in China: Where investors should look post-Covid

China performed well during 2020 despite the impact of Covid-19 and the protectionist policies from former US President Donald Trump.

The MSCI China index rose 29.5% in 2020, outperforming the MSCI Emerging Markets index by 10.9%. Exports and PMIs recovered robustly from March as economic activity, capacity utilisation and population mobility started to improve after Covid cases peaked.

Domestic liquidity and fiscal spending were boosted, facilitating a V-shaped economic recovery. Globally, governments and central banks announced unprecedented levels of monetary and fiscal stimulus throughout the year to aid a global economic recovery.

This response has resulted in a weakening US dollar and increased capital inflows into emerging markets including China.

Macroeconomic environment

Coming into 2021, the Chinese economy has normalised, with Covid-19 cases largely under control.

China has developed several vaccines domestically and plans to have half of the population vaccinated by the end of 2021. Monetary and fiscal policies are also likely to normalise soon.

The PBOC has signalled that liquidity conditions will be supportive but not as abundant as 2020, given the increased financial leverage.

Economic growth is expected to be healthy but drivers of growth could shift. Exports are expected to slow gradually as the Covid-related supply disruption improves in the rest of the world.

Consumption will pick up momentum as consumer confidence continues to recover, while saving is at an all-time high post-Covid.

Infrastructure spending and property investment will likely remain stable. Valuations are at attractive levels notwithstanding the strong market performance last year and earnings growth is accelerating.

From a thematic perspective, China's tremendous growth and ongoing liberalisation have led to the emergence of many different investment themes.

Technology disruption, travel and healthcare are just some examples of the areas of growth that offer opportunities to investors in China.

Technology disruption

Although the Chinese economy has largely normalised post Covid, an aging population, shrinking working labour force, and subsequent increased labour costs have placed increased pressure on many labour-intensive industries.

Companies must now look for new ways to stay competitive in a more challenging labour market. One such way to improve productivity is technology disruption.

There are long-term opportunities within this space in the form of the cloud, artificial intelligence, automation, and cyber security.

Spending in China is expected to grow at 20% in the cyber space, allowing technological disruptors to continue to flourish and providing potential for the sector to match up to that of its biggest rival, the US.