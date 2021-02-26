Big tech is failing on ESG: Why corporates must do more to tackle social inequality and drive meaningful change

There is a common thread running between the rising social tensions we are seeing around the world and corporate ESG failings.

These failings are everywhere, from the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal to the Wirecard fraud and serious questions about Boohoo's supply chain.

In aggregate, they contribute to rising inequalities and divisions, and undermine society's trust in business and government.

The backlash is already beginning, from the siege on US Capitol Hill to the online assault on hedge funds by Reddit users.

Big tech must answer in part for enabling these crises. But so must investors for failing to hold them to account on their ESG obligations.

Getting the 'S' in ESG right

For too long we have focused on the 'environmental' side of ESG, pushing polluters to clean up their act. Now we must focus more on the 'social' aspect of the ESG debate in order, to avoid an escalating social divide and rising tensions.

Ignoring these links puts us at risk of a socioeconomic and political catastrophe that will be far more dangerous than what we saw in Washington DC on 6 January.

Rising income and social inequality are well documented and have increased dramatically across all regions since the 1980s. Unfettered globalisation has played its part by exerting downward pressure on wages and workers' rights.

But a lack of focus on ESG, whether environmental factors (the climate challenge), social factors (wages and labour rights) or governance (such as corporate fraud) has accentuated this, and driven a wedge between Wall Street and Main Street.

Progress is being made on realising the importance of getting ESG right, but less so on tackling all elements of ESG. Most stakeholders embrace its importance, and the Business Roundtable recently redefined the purpose of the corporation from "shareholder primacy" to "serving all", but this is nowhere near enough progress.

The pandemic has made the issue considerably more urgent. Generous furlough schemes from governments have softened the blow by stemming rising unemployment, yet wealth inequality has grown.

Lower-paid workers in particular have been disproportionately affected by the crisis, further increasing the wage inequalities that have been widening over the last few decades.

While many of the traditional corporate ESG "culprits" such as big oil, heavy industry and utilities have started changing - by embracing ESG, the technology companies, trading on extreme valuations, are an often-overlooked ESG offender.

If anything, funds branded and marketed as 'ESG' are full of technology stocks because the latter score highly on traditional ESG metrics such as carbon footprint.

Where Big Tech gets it wrong

But the reality is more nuanced: Big Tech has enabled the gig economy that pays inadequate wages, offers poor employment protection, and denies union rights, from ride hailing apps to food delivery services, to ecommerce platforms. Big tech is adept at routing billions in profits through low-tax jurisdictions.

There are other social failings, including the significant ESG risk posed by privacy issues around the collection and monetisation of user data by social media platforms, as well as their ability to propagate dangerous falsehoods and hateful content.

And that's before we get to their growing role (and partially unregulated) power to ban high-profile users from their platforms, as we saw with Twitter's unilateral decision to banish Donald Trump, which even ardent Trump critic, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, criticised.