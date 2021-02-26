Vital signs: What are the three compelling catalysts of China's booming healthcare sector?

While countries around the globe have long been working towards modernising healthcare systems and infrastructure, Covid-19 has put these efforts into overdrive.

In recent years, an accelerated pace of technological and scientific advances has led to new medical breakthroughs and more efficient supply chains around the globe.

The implications will be far reaching and profound, creating compelling opportunities for long-term investors.

China is one of the world's fastest-growing major healthcare markets with a five-year compound annual growth rate of 11%, almost triple the US rate of 4% - and these estimates do not account for the significant enhancements since the coronavirus outbreak.

Ox marks the spot? Assessing the animal spirits of Chinese equities

China's healthcare industry is projected to be worth $2.4trn by 2030, based on the government's ambitious 'Healthy China 2030' plan. While its $232bn pharmaceutical market is still relatively young, it is already the second-largest in the world and is expected to soar to $574bn by 2022.

At Jennison Associates, we believe the Chinese healthcare sector offers compelling growth opportunities with strong long-term catalysts, especially in the pharmaceutical and biotech arenas.

As the world's most populous nation with the second-largest economy, China healthcare sector is driven by several dynamic trends - an ageing population, an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing wealth to afford medical care, regulatory reform, and an influx of capital and talent.

China is getting older, sicker and richer

China's one-child policy introduced in 1979 to control population growth is now backfiring, with the slowdown translating into an aging society with rising health issues.

By 2030, 346 million people in China - more than the entire US population - will have reached age 60. At the same time, China's middle and upper class are growing, and with rising disposable incomes.

Cancer is the leading cause of death in China, with 4.3 million people diagnosed each year - more than double the incidence in the US. Cancer incidence in China is expected to increase by 1.6x to 6.7 million by 2040.

Population, education and innovation: The long, medium and short-term drivers behind China's future growth

To combat this trend, Chinese healthcare companies are developing novel cancer treatments. One particularly effective area of development involves monoclonal antibodies - drugs enlisting natural immune system functions to fight diseases like cancer.

While monoclonal antibodies currently comprise a small percent of the total Chinese oncology market, this share is expected to grow considerably.

It is no surprise oncology is a significant contributor to growth in China's healthcare sector. China's oncology market has been growing at a double-digit clip annually, considerably faster than the country's overall drug market - with staggering growth in its monoclonal antibody market.

Government reforms encouraging innovation

China's rapidly ageing population and accelerating rate of diseases has created an urgent need to improve the nation's medical care.

Rapidly adopting sophisticated policies common in western nations, Chinese leaders have implemented various reforms to make healthcare an integral element of China's transformation into an epicentre of innovation.

China's National Medical Products Administration has created regulatory rules encouraging innovation, such as instituting a 'priority review' of cutting-edge foreign drugs to speed up approvals.

The Chinese government has also instituted a more formal reimbursement process and started paying for more novel drug treatments, opening up commercial opportunities for both Chinese and foreign healthcare companies.

In 2017, for the first time in eight years, the National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) added 340 new medicines, including 130 foreign drugs.

While foreign companies agree to charge significantly lower prices for drugs distributed in China versus other countries as a result of being placed on the NRDL list, larger volumes of drugs sold tend to make up for it.