"I never my let schooling interfere with my education" – Mark Twain.

If Mark Twain were born a girl in a median-income Indian family, she would probably never get to see the inside of a school.

Today, even in rural India, girls have a much better shot at primary education, due to the considerable improvements in education infrastructure. Yet, it is nowhere near enough.

Sustainable development goals

On the global SDG Index, India's rank is an unflattering 117 out of 193 countries. To develop a roadmap for improvement, the Modi government has created a domestic SDG India Index.

This index is designed to provide a holistic assessment of all Indian states' performance to direct policies and spending programmes.

The status of the 16 development goals is measured on a set of 100 indicators that include, among others, maternal mortality ratio, pupil teacher ratio and households with toilets.

Every state is ranked on each SDG goal. It follows that impact per dollar is greater in states with a lower ranking in SDG.

This is particularly true for SDG 4 - quality education, since education is the key that allows other SDGs to be achieved.

In an ideal world, every child would have access to affordable and quality education. According to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) charter, obtaining a quality education is the foundation for sustainable development.

And in India, education is closely linked to nutrition since the state-funded schools are also a source of one daily meal. Approximately 120 million children get a free midday meal at the state-run schools. This goes a long way in achieving SDG 2 - zero hunger.

The education sector

India has the world's largest population of young people, with more than 65% below 35 years, including 260 million children enrolled in 1.5 million public and private schools.

While access to schooling has been achieved at scale, learning outcomes have been abysmally low, and the employability gap high. For example, only slightly over half of all children enrolled in standard five can read at the level of standard two.

In a country like India, with GDP per capita of $2,100, education enables socioeconomic mobility upward and is a key to escaping poverty.

Encouraging the young to access educational opportunities not available to the previous generation translates into meaningful long-term impact.

Access to a primary school for children of those below the poverty line can be a life-changer.

It is universally accepted that the state alone cannot meet the demand for quality education. The private sector has a significant role to play and profitably so.

In India, and in most emerging markets, parents are choosing affordable non-state education to realise the dream of a better life for the next generation.

It is not uncommon for middle-class parents to spend as much as 10%-15% of their disposable income on children's school fees.