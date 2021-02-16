Spirit of the ox alive in China's markets: Should we expect steady but hard-fought growth this Chinese New Year?

Notwithstanding ongoing controversy about the exact origins of the Covid-19 virus, it is clear that China was the first country in the world to experience a full-scale coronavirus pandemic.

China's aggressive and early containment response, together with targeted policy stimulus, meant the country was less locked down than much of the rest of the world in 2020.

Because it was 'first in', it was also 'first out': economic activity in China slumped early in 2020, but subsequently rebounded strongly.

The Big Question: What do the markets have in store for China in the Year of the Ox?

It actually grew in 2020 overall, the only major economy to do so, while most others suffered the worst contraction since 1946 or before. This suggests to us that China's economy has less recovery potential in the Year of the Ox than many of its developing world counterparts.

To be clear, it is still likely to grow strongly in 2021, but less strongly relative to the pre-pandemic norm compared to other countries.

Ready, steady growth

We have sought to quantify the 'bouncebackability' of major developing economies by aggregating various economic and health indicators likely to influence the size and speed of GDP rebounds as lockdowns ease and vaccination programmes are rolled out.

According to our 'bouncebackability index', China's economy has less proclivity to bounce back than, for example, several of the larger economies in eastern Europe or Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines.

This suggests to us that China's growth trajectory in the New Year may be more ox-like (in other words, solid and pretty steady) than outright bullish.

In particular, we think Chinese exporters could face some headwinds. Last year, their profits were supercharged because of the surge in demand from Western countries.

China's lean, clean and green road to growth: Year of the Ox will not be like the Year of the Rat

As Westerners spent less on local goods and services during lockdowns, they spent more on electronics, furniture and other household goods, particularly items offered online.

This proved a boon to China, which managed to capitalise on this trend early on. Because the country got out of lockdown ahead of many of its global competitors, its exporters were able to pick up market share from competitors struggling to meet demand in the face of lockdown constraints. In a vaccinated world, some - though not all - of this trend could unwind.

There is more scope for consumer spending to rebound, yet we may have to wait a while longer. Despite very few deaths, and a quick rebound in employment, China's consumers are still nervy. Normal behaviour has not resumed.

At the end of December, highway passenger traffic was still down by a third from its pre-Covid average. The Spring Holiday season (a 40-day period starting this year in late January) is likely to be subdued.

Covid restrictions were tightened in northern locales in January; where they weren't, migrant workers are being incentivised not to travel home.

In mid-January the Ministry of Transport predicted that virus containment measures would lower Spring Holiday travel by 40% relative to 2019. It then slashed that to a 60% decline.

Many happy returns for investors? Look out for digitalisation and deglobalisation this Chinese New Year

Of course with firms taking advantage of fewer holidays, these restrictions may perversely raise industrial output and overall growth.

Meanwhile, China's businesses as a whole are likely to face a less supportive backdrop in the coming year. Interbank lending rates have risen sharply, which they often do before households withdraw deposits ahead of the Lunar New Year. Usually, the central bank injects money to ease the situation. This year, it removed liquidity.

We expect the hawkish tone of the latest Monetary Policy Report to characterise monetary policy in the Year of the Ox.