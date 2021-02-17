Cryptocurrencies are no longer available to retail traders - so what next?

The FCA's ruling to ban the sale of crypto derivatives for retail consumers in the UK from 6 January 2021 may have come as a blow to some investors – especially since the latter end of 2020 and the start of 2021 saw bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies hit new highs

Contrasting opinions abound on the FCA's decision, but what is clear is that it has left a great deal of customers with a unique risk appetite looking for somewhere new to invest.

There are a number of factors that explain why cryptocurrencies were so popular among retail traders in the first place, but perhaps the biggest is, of course, their potential for explosive price rises - part and parcel of the asset class's spectacular volatility.

The safe haven debate: Why Bitcoin is not 'digital gold'

For example, in the 12 months between October 2017 and October 2018, we saw the price of bitcoin rise to highs of $19,378, but also drop to lows of $5,851.

This is, in large part, what made the cryptocurrency market so exciting for retail traders. But there are other drivers too, including the fact that cryptocurrencies are independent from the stock market - and therefore offer something of a safe haven during downturn periods.

Cryptocurrencies are also typically more liquid (easier to convert into cash) than many other assets due to their digital nature and the larger number of market participants that can fill buy or sell orders more quickly.

Gone - but not for long

While crypto derivatives are now off the table for retail consumers, it does not mean they will miss out entirely on the high rewards that cryptocurrencies once offered them.

The financial markets have been going through periods of extreme volatility in the last few months, owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and various geopolitical tensions.

As a result, we have frequently seen dramatic price swings across sectors, and we are unlikely to see an end to this in 2021.

As savvy traders will know, these frequent and significant price changes bring with them a myriad of opportunities for those willing to engage in the markets.

Seeing both sides of the same coin: Wealth managers split on Bitcoin amid growing adoption and wild price swings

Last year, we saw several examples of stocks that had big rises from a humble position and were a worthy match to the growth potential of cryptocurrencies.

For example, following the coronavirus outbreak, with countries around the world enforcing national lockdowns, Zoom rapidly became a household name as businesses and individuals were keen to stay connected with their families, friends, and colleagues while spending more time at home.

With the demand for video calling still high, shares in Zoom are now selling within the region of $377 to $382 - a significant price jump from when the company first filed to go public in March 2019 at $36 per share.

The videoconferencing company is just one example of stocks that have had an impressive price hike - similar to that of derivatives in the crypto market.