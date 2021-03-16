Foundations for sustainable growth: What are this year's top three themes for infrastructure investors?

The economic and societal disruption caused by Covid-19 has highlighted the role that infrastructure plays in society, both in terms of how we use technology and how technology facilitates the transition to the low carbon economy that so many of us now want to see.

These impacts will pervade for many years. Consequently, we have identified three themes that will support the infrastructure market in 2021 as the world economy continues to deal with the ongoing pandemic.

Build back greener

The profound effect of the pandemic on society has opened the door further to a lower-carbon economy in the future.

As the UK Government's and society's focus on climate impact continues to increase, 2021 is set to see accelerating investment in renewables and infrastructure.

Infrastructure spending stimulates economic growth, especially coming out of a period of disruption as severe as that seen over the last year.

When combined with years of underinvestment in many developed economies, for example in the US, and the growing focus on decarbonisation, then building back greener is a global theme that will likely accelerate infrastructure investment.

Governments are increasingly committing to reducing carbon emissions with ever greater focus on renewable energy. To hit these targets, major investment in renewables will be needed.

At a more granular level, for example, investment by automakers and favourable government policies will spur growth in the global electric vehicle market.

Commitments from various governments, in the form of regulatory bans, subsidies, grants, tax rebates and other non-financial benefits, are aimed at ceasing the production of internal combustion vehicles.

This will stimulate the very large investment required in EV-charging, related grid infrastructure and peak energy production, and presents a huge investment opportunity.

The role of private capital

Driven by the potential for consistent returns, private capital has played an increasingly central role in infrastructure and renewables investment in recent years, and we see this trend accelerating in 2021, supported by a variety of factors.

In the UK, investors welcomed the National Infrastructure Strategy set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, which included the formation of a new national infrastructure bank to co-invest alongside private sector investors to aid the post pandemic recovery.

The recognition by the government of the crucial role played by private capital will encourage the infrastructure and renewables sector and drive increased private investment into the sector.

The health of the national finances will also be front of mind for the government, so bringing private capital into projects wherever possible will provide a much needed funding solution as the post-Covid recovery continues.

From the perspective of private investors, infrastructure is increasingly seen as an attractive investment as the 'lower-for-longer' interest rate environment looks set to continue, and broader equity markets look increasingly expensive.

Allocations to the sector are likely to increase because of the uncorrelated, resilient returns it offers and its ability to withstand economic downturns.

Access to infrastructure assets for retail investors through the public markets is growing fast, helping to recycle capital and potentially accelerate the delivery of new projects and technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture.