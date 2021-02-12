Charging up and charging ahead: Six drivers of Asian dominance in 2021 and beyond

Juliana Hansveden, lead portfolio manager of Nordea's Emerging Stars Equity strategy, looks at the the reasons why investors should be confident of continued Asian dominance in 2021.
Asian equities have witnessed strong performance over the past year, supported by early Covid-19 lockdowns and subsequent early economic reopening.
China, in particular, performed exceptionally well in managing both the health and the economic impact of the pandemic. Strict and early lockdowns kept infections under control in 2020, which allowed China to reopen early and led to a swift recovery in all major economic metrics. In fact, China was the only G20 economy with positive GDP last year, with growth of 2.3%.
This spilled over to other Asian markets, which in general outperformed developed markets.
Looking ahead, real GDP growth in Asia Ex-Japan is forecast to return to its pre-Covid-19 level of 5.4% in 2021. Growth in China and in India is estimated at 8-9% year-on-year, outpacing growth in other countries within the region - while contributing most to global GDP.
Compared to expected developed market growth of 4.2%, the environment continues to look favourable for Asian equities.
While Asia is expected to contribute 60% to global growth by 2030, Asian equities are still under-represented in global benchmarks and investor portfolios.
In the gallery above, we outline the reasons why investors should be confident of continued Asian dominance, as well as some of the structural drivers powering the rapidly growing region.