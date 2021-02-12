Charging up and charging ahead: Six drivers of Asian dominance in 2021 and beyond

RCEP zone is the future of Asia

Asia is now taking on the role of the new engine of global growth, with China the hub for trade in the region.





The RCEP – Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership – will bring Asia a step closer to becoming an integrated trading zone such as the European Union.





This trade deal will reduce economic frictions and, according to analysts, add $500bn annually to world trade.





The biggest beneficiaries will be RECP members – China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, as well as 10 other Southeast Asian countries.