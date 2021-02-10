Too little, too late? Fighting inflation concerns now may be a futile endeavour

Governments won't admit it, but they have been attempting for the past decade to stimulate inflation in the developed world as a means of easing their massive debt burden.

But inflation has proven highly elusive, suggesting that disinflation risks continue to be present in markets.

While there has been upward movement in US inflation rate expectations in recent months, as measured by the ten-year breakeven inflation rate, nevertheless, the expectation remains within the range exhibited since before the global financial crisis:

Really, it's anybody's guess, and the current pandemic has a habit of producing unpredictable outcomes, so what should investors look out for and should they react?

Market reaction

If inflation were to appear it is unlikely that governments will do much to rein it in, at least in the short to medium term. As such, we could see higher inflation and artificially low interest rates resulting in negative real returns in fixed income and an erosion in asset values.

In such an environment one might reasonably expect a reversal of the performance we have seen over the past ten years in various asset classes as central bank and government stimulus has found its way into every part of the economy. The detail may be very different depending on the type and speed of inflation, which markets are affected, and the government reaction.

In broad terms fixed income would be expected to underperform while equities would deliver mixed outcomes (negative in the short term, but eventually tracking inflation; value to outperform growth; substantial dispersion of results).

Real estate and infrastructure, usually considered solid inflation hedges, might instead underperform expectations as financing costs increase.

In other parts of the market, commodities might perform well in response to price increases, but they are heavily correlated to USD performance and traditionally very difficult to access efficiently.

Gold - another historical inflation hedge could perform reasonably well on a momentum basis as capital flees other asset classes. But the yellow metal is also notoriously unpredictable due to speculative interest and central bank activity.

Meanwhile, inflation-linked Treasuries (TIPs) and index-linked bonds should logically perform well, although the long duration of these instruments may dampen performance if and when interest rates do begin to rise. Inflation, as an asset class, can also now be accessed (at a cost) through structured products in ETF form.

The risk of interventions

So why not just increase the proportion of inflation-linked bonds in a portfolio? Firstly, because these instruments produce a negative real return, and secondly, the inflationary hurdle rate in the market is already quite high.

Buying 10-year US TIPs today will lock in a negative real return of around 1% per annum: a guaranteed loss of purchasing power over ten years. Similarly, buying a 10-year UK index-linked gilt now locks in a negative real return of 2.7% per annum.

But the principal concern is that prediction-based intervention historically reduces portfolio returns. Adjustments tend to be driven by concerns that have already been absorbed into the pricing structure of the market. Consequently, they are at best a coin toss but more often a source of serial underperformance.

Far better, then, to address scenarios at the point of portfolio construction, and to resist the temptation for tactical intervention.