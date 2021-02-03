The 'future of work' era: How to capitalise on the decade of digitalisation

Society is undergoing a generational shift in the way it operates. The double disruption scenario created by technological innovation and a global health pandemic has catalysed the digitalisation of global economies and a large-scale shift to remote working.

Consequently, we have seen a surge in operate-from-anywhere arrangements, as well as increased awareness of the marketplace for enabling technologies.

We call this paradigm the 'future of work'. In the 'future of work' era, education, training and employment become location agnostic, powered by always-on, always-available cloud-based software that is both intuitive and data-rich.

With changes in digital and technology adoption taking place about 25 times faster than before the pandemic, the 'future of work' era will provide companies with more automation and improvements in data-driven, data-enriched workflows.

These will ultimately drive better business outcomes in the form of both cost savings and enhanced efficiency.

Similarly, cloud-based technologies such as Microsoft's Office 365, video conferencing tools such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, as well as online learning platforms, have become mission critical tools during the pandemic, providing vast resources to users, while removing the financial and time related costs of travel.

However, the human element of the 'future of work' will require careful consideration. It will be necessary to ensure the social, cultural, and emotional outcomes of work evolve in this era to support improvements in welfare and prosperity across wider swathes of the working population.

While 43% of businesses are set to reduce headcount due to technology integration over the next five years, disruptive technology could ultimately provide opportunities for re-learning and up-skilling.

Microsoft estimates the global workforce can absorb about 149 million new technology-oriented jobs - in areas such as software development, data analysis, cybersecurity and privacy protection.

Investing in innovation

Although society has been on the path towards the 'future of work' for the last five years, Covid-19 has been a radical accelerant of this operate-from-anywhere architecture and these structural shifts will continue long after the crisis.

We believe the 'future of work' paradigm supports several significant technological, demographic and social tailwinds that will provide material opportunities for investors over the next decade - as technologies such as video conferencing, collaboration tools, project management software and e-signature become essential.

The total addressable market for digital meeting solutions, currently serviced by companies such as Zoom, Cisco Systems and Microsoft, is expected to reach $43bn by 2022, relative to a current annual industry spend of approximately $4bn.