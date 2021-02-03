Navigating volatility: Covid-19 and the hedge fund industry

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought enormous volatility to the global financial market, creating great uncertainty across every aspect of the sector - and from speaking with my clients, hedge funds have not escaped this upheaval.

In my role as a private banker, it's important to plan ahead for the coming year to anticipate the challenges our clients will face.

And as we look into 2021, it is clear that the uncertainty has not gone away. Indeed, after a defining year for the hedge fund industry's top and bottom performers - for reasons I shall go on to examine - preparedness has never been more important.

In this article, I explore some of the macro factors impacting the hedge fund industry since the start of the pandemic, and the income considerations for fund managers as they weather continued turmoil.

Expect the unexpected

It is worth beginning by noting that, for fund managers in general, a volatile landscape is familiar territory.

In terms of individuals' incomes, the majority of fund managers are not guaranteed a bonus. Indeed, the Hedge Fund Compensation report suggests that only 20% of those working in the hedge fund industry have at least a portion of their bonus guaranteed.

As such, fund managers are all too familiar with their income being discretionary: with the job comes a fundamental element of risk relating to the fund (and its manager's) performance.

Uncertainty, therefore, is not a new challenge - nor is it specific to the pandemic. During the financial crisis of 2008, the average hedge fund industry lost 18% of its value, according to data from Hedge Fund Research.

Since then, the industry has experienced a decade of "lacklustre performance," according to the Financial Times, as a result of the market favouring cheaper, index-tracking funds as opposed to more complex, expensive strategies. Brexit, too, has been a key factor in recent years, especially in the run-up to the end of the transition period.

In December last year, hedge fund managers warned of "extreme volatility" amid the risk of a no-deal Brexit.

Many experts suggest, though, that volatility can be a good thing in the hedge fund world. In the same article - published in March last year at the onset of the pandemic - the Financial Times suggested that the industry would benefit from "renewed turbulence," writing that "the current turmoil provides an opportunity - and for many managers, a last chance - to prove their worth."

Adaptation is key

Bearing in mind, then, that hedge funds are well-equipped to weather uncertain market conditions, it is unsurprising that many have fared well in 2020.

What is particularly interesting, though, is the level of dispersion between the markets' top and bottom managers.

According to Hedge Fund Research, the Covid-19 crisis has created the widest gulf in performance since 2009, with the gap between top and bottom widening to over 68 percentage points in 2020.

Based on this data, the Financial Times reports that the top 10% of hedge funds recorded average returns of 49% over the 12 months to the end of November, with many funds having their best year since the financial crisis.