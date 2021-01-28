Investing in biotech: Where are we now and what is the outlook?

The US Presidential elections have always represented a potentially pivotal moment for the global healthcare sector because of implications on drug pricing – and the recent elections have been no different.

Some investors are understandably concerned that the power to make legislative changes granted by the Democrats' clean sweep − gaining the Presidency, House of Representatives, and the Senate − could have negative implications for the healthcare sector.

Biotech investors are more optimistic, with the caveat that in the short term there may be an element of headline risk.

With the Democrats winning both of the Georgia run-offs in early January, each party now has 50 seats, and Vice President Kamala Harris will have the deciding vote, giving President Joe Biden the slimmest of majorities.

Biden's principal focus for healthcare reform will be on reversing the changes made to the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) by the Trump administration and building on it.

The Democrats will also want to focus on drug pricing but their more aggressive ideas such as negotiating prices directly with Medicare, the US Federal health insurance for people 65 or older and some younger people with disabilities seem unlikely to succeed and therefore may not be pursued.

This does not mean that a discussion on drug pricing won't be had in the first one hundred days, but what will be important is whether these changes are actually possible.

This is because the minority party still wields significant power in the Senate. Any senator can block legislation by filibustering it, requiring 60 votes to overcome it.

If changes to drug pricing were nonetheless successfully introduced, the most significant effect would be on high-volume drugs sold by big pharma. Biotech companies, focusing on breakthrough drugs meeting an unmet medical need, would still feel the effects of drug pricing reform but to a lesser extent.

Moreover, rather than focusing on drug pricing, it seems most likely that Biden will have to spend the first half of the year tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, rolling out mass vaccination and addressing the acute economic crisis.

This mass vaccination programme may well take longer than six months to implement in the US as there have already been distribution problems, so this is likely to be the principal focus for the new administration for most of 2021.

Strong cycle of innovation

It is clear there will be challenges with distribution. However, they should not detract from the biotech sector's achievement of developing so many effective vaccines in less than a year. This reflects how the cycle of innovation has become much more rapid.

This surge in innovation is not only true for vaccine development but also for the treatment of ailments which afflict ageing populations such as cancer and other rare diseases.

In the US, 53 new drugs were approved in 2020 making it the second-best year in the past 20 years for new treatments for unmet medical needs.

The main reason for the more rapid innovation is the better understanding of biology and the underlying molecular drivers of diseases.