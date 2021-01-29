Byte the bullet: The digital sector is a long-term reality beyond the hype

As the Covid-19 pandemic has reshaped consumer behaviour, growth is set to continue for tech companies which are able to generate robust earnings growth despite the challenging economic environment.

While the global economy has been hit hard by Covid-19, the digital sector is benefiting from the accelerated shift in consumer behaviour resulting from the pandemic.

However, this trend is set to continue, with the resulting new spending habits expected to last beyond the coronavirus crisis, and some structural factors still supporting tech companies.

To slow the spread of the virus across the globe, governments ordered lockdown measures that included restricting the movement of populations, shutting down businesses or forcing people to work from home.

Those restrictions and requirements led to a shutdown of the global economy, which, in turn, has amplified the pre-existing environment of a low growth economy and low interest rates.

At the same time, people also started doing many things online, in order to avoid physical contact. The pandemic has also therefore deeply changed how we spend, how we shop, how we pay and how we are entertained.

As a result, use of e-commerce is rising around the world, supporting big online retailers such as Amazon in the US, JD.com in China and MercadoLibre in South America.

In the US, online sales have surged. After rising from 8% five years ago to 15% in February 2020, the e-commerce share of total retail sales rocketed to 40% in only two months.

As people limit their physical interactions with each other, fintech companies are benefiting from consumers' growing interest in contactless payment technologies.

This increasingly digitalised world is also favouring software companies, cloud infrastructure providers and big data-driven services, as well as gaming and entertainment platforms - such as Netflix or Spotify - due to the stay-at-home lifestyle arising from lockdown.

Tech companies will continue to grow

The pace of growth in the digital sector is expected to slow; however, should the economy return to normal, tech companies will continue to grow in the long term, given the impact of Covid-19 on our everyday lives. Many consumers are only now discovering the convenience of digital services.

Take digital payments, for instance - many people do not want to have to touch cash anymore. Even older people have made a significant switch to not using cash.

This context of new habits helps to explain why investors looked to buy tech company stocks, although they had already outperformed the overall market in recent years due to low interest rates and lower global growth.

Digital transformation is driving disruption in many industries and across all regions, which explains the sector's strong structural growth.