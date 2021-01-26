Leave 2021 behind: Investors must start looking ahead to 2022

Market participants have formed a tight consensus on the likely path of 2021. Even if the crowd is slightly wrong about vaccinations reaching the masses in the spring of 2021, unleashing a step up in mobility and economic activity in the second half, it is likely these events are now fully baked into asset prices.

Unless events come as a complete surprise, it is now a more interesting question to ask what 2022 will look like.

Despite vaccination programmes, Covid-19 will still be influencing the global economy to some degree in 2022. While 1 billion people are likely to have been vaccinated by the end of 2021, this would still represent only one eighth of the global population.

Moreover, vaccinations will be concentrated in countries representing half the global economy, as developed market economies had a headstart in acquiring vaccine stock.

Emerging economies play catch-up

While 2021 will be about lifting the ceiling on growth for most developed economies, 2022 and beyond could be the equivalent for most emerging economies.

In the past decade, monetary and fiscal policy played a key role in determining asset prices. Once herd immunity begins to set in for developed economies, policymakers will begin to think about trimming stimulus.

Yet after such a horrific episode, most governments and central bankers will likely drag their feet.

This means 2022 will also be about the degree of stimulus withdrawal in developed economies, as well as who moves first, and who drags their feet. Clearly, the US will withdraw sooner than Europe or Japan, favoring the latter two in markets.

Most emerging economies went 'lighter and later' on stimulus, will receive vaccines later, and thus may well not withdraw stimulus measures in 2022.

China, for one, has its next five-year Party Congress in mid-2022. There is no sense in China reducing stimulus before this point, which is a positive for other emerging countries tightly linked to China.

Under new management

With new administrations starting up in the US and Germany in 2021, the coming year will likely be devoted to rebuilding multi-lateral relations and commitments, leading to 2022 as a year to revisit trade issues - another potential plus for more trade-dependent emerging economies.

Meanwhile, with Europe and China already moving now on reframing regulation of technological platform companies that have been using their status to pre-empt competition, the Biden administration will soon also be in search of a new anti-trust theory that does not rely on rising consumer prices as a precondition for taking action.

By 2022, the US may take a similar approach to Europe and China, where merely the presence of anti-competitive actions is now enough to presume damage to what "might have been" with respect to smaller firms and the state of competition and innovation.