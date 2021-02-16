Beware the growth traps: Is the business model of digital technology companies in emerging markets sustainable?

While the potential for tech companies cannot be disputed, caution should be applied

In 2020, one group of companies has done particularly well: the popular digital technology companies focused on e-commerce, delivery and entertainment, to name a few industries.

In emerging markets, they dominate the Chinese market; but they can also be found in Korea, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America.

These have performed well and, at least on paper, should have the prerequisite to generate strong returns and free cash flow, given their often high gross margins, negative working capital profiles and asset light nature.

The potential for these companies in the future is not to be disputed. However, cautiousness should be engaged on most of these projections.

In the investment world, "value trap" is often used to refer to a company that is statistically cheap (either in the form of a low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratio), but has the misfortune of being loaded with deteriorating fundamentals.

The optical bargain attracts investors, yet the weak operational performance hinders any meaningful share price gains and the company continues to underperform to the great frustration of its investors.

While many of today's popular digital technology companies are regarded as almost the exact opposite of a value trap, with their high valuations and seemingly strong fundamentals, it is prudent to treat the projections underpinning these assumptions with caution.

Understanding the economic characteristics of a business is different to predicting whether an industry is going to grow. Just as value traps fail to sustainably increase the underlying value of their business, could many of today's popular digital technology companies face a similar destiny?

Redistributing trade

The business model of most digital technology companies are centred around redistributing trade, advertising and other services from offline to online.

While this can be significantly disruptive for traditional offline retailers, media formats and the like, it is not clear to us what the longer-term returns will look like for the digital technology companies themselves.

The fundamental problem is that many internet/ e-commerce industries have fairly low barriers to entry and low marginal costs, which attracts competition and thus prevents the dominating companies from keeping the profit pool they are attacking.

For instance, over the past 12 months the combined free cash flow generated before investments by the five largest digital technology companies in emerging markets (Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan, JD.com and Pinduoduo) amounted to $50bn, or 2.5% of their current market capitalisation.

At that run rate, it would take the group 40 years to return its current market capitalisation from the free cash flow it is generating, or more than twice the length of time of the average emerging market company.

In other words, investors are betting massively that the free cash flow growth rate of this group will pick up significantly in the coming years. But, is this realistic?

Huge user bases and astonishing transaction numbers are often cited as evidence of customer engagement and a brand.

However, what has happened is that digital technology companies have taken market share from existing channels and transferred the profit pool to end customers (consumer surplus).

The hope is that when sufficient scale has been attained, these customers can be monetised and would generate high profit margins for these companies, given that their own costs and capital expenses tend to be lower than for traditional channels.

But, this is easier said than done, as competitive pressure builds up across digital sectors (particularly e-commerce and food delivery, to name just a few).