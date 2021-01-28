Here be dragons: China investors should prepare for a voyage into the unknown in 2021

As foreign investors sail into China's stock and bondmarkets, 2020 marked the edge of the map. Safeguards and backstops long taken for granted may no longer exist, and the market offers just as much danger as it does opportunity.

Those investing in China will know corporate scandal and collapse are not new.

Take, for example, Kangmei Pharmaceutical. One of 2019's highest-profile cases, it was able to survive a $12bn accounting fraud through a combination of three factors: government support; lenient regulators; and a forgiving market.

The company was able to retire debt rather than defaulting (thanks to government pressure on its creditors), was hit with a negligible fine ($84,000) and though the shareprice is down 92% from the peak, it remains listed.

To many, Kangmei represents about the worst case scenario. But if 2020 was anything to go by, there may be much worse to come.

SOE defaults: A worrying new phase

2020 marked a significant change on multiple fronts. The first: a wave of defaults among China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs). These companies, previously thought to be backstopped by the government, made up about 35% of China's 2020 defaults and Q4 in particular brought some high-profile shocks including Yoncheng Coal, Tsinghua Unigroup, Huachen Auto - the parent company of BMW's China partner Brilliance Auto, and Shandong Ruyi - the so-called 'LVMH of China'.

Bank breakdowns: Another cause for concern

Another major event was China's first commercial bank bankruptcy since 2001: Baoshang Bank. The collapse has since triggered a huge - if quiet - reckoning within China's SME bank sector, with a wave of mergers taking place and more 'encouraged' by the state: perhaps to help dilute bad loans as much as twice their publicly stated amount and stave off further collapses.

Exchange delistings at a record pace

While the headlines have focused heavily on US moves to delist Chinese companies, it's also worth noting that the Chinese themselves have been busy delisting names: 16 delistings on local Chinese stock exchanges last year represents the highest number since 1999.

Ratings agencies under pressure

As if all this weren't depressing enough, recent weeks have seen fines, suspensions and investigations hitting China's largest ratings agencies: most notably Golden Credit, related to the Shandong Ruyi's defaults, and China Chengxin, who rated Yongcheng Coal AAA at the time of default.

With 98% of all outstanding credit issuers in China rated AA or above, there has long existed a cosy supportive relationship between China's corporates and ratings agencies but even this now looks to be changing.