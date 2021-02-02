Building up towards growth: Vietnam's infrastructure boom makes it a standout frontier market

Vietnam ended 2020 as one of the best performing economies globally with 2.9% growth. Covid-19 containment, as well as government and central bank measures, seem to have worked. But the impact will linger even though the IMF predicts 2021 GDP growth of 6.4%.

In late January, the Communist Party Congress will decide the leadership and policies for the next five years. Subtle adjustments can herald significant changes in the levers of power, but stability and continuity come above all else.

The Biden administration and the accusation of Vietnam as a currency manipulator will need watching as Vietnam triggered important Treasury Department criteria: a bilateral trade surplus, current account surplus and one-sided FX intervention. FX reserves at the end of 2020 stood at $100bn, an all-time high.

At time of writing, the US decided not to impose additional tariffs on Vietnamese exports, but we ought to expect a deceleration of growth in the US trade surplus.

Vietnam is experiencing the lowest real interest rates in recent times, although they remain positive. With inflation well controlled, sound macro policy and better regulation, the risks of local asset bubbles are far lower than a decade ago.

Persistent low rates and a renewed commitment to infrastructure spending are likely to be the two major changes in the macro environment in 2021.

Vietnam's economic health is heavily dependent on international trade at over 200% of GDP. Multiple trade agreements signed in 2020 added to an already upbeat trade picture and a growing market share in global trade, mostly in goods.

Neighbouring Thailand had a services trade of $23.3bn compared to Vietnam's $8.7bn in 2019, possibly illustrating a future path of development.

Accommodative monetary and fiscal policies are expected to continue with plans to spend $125bn in the next five years (6.5% GDP) on new infrastructure, with $22bn earmarked for 2021.

New cities, new hopes

It is no panacea, however, that anti-corruption drives have delayed many projects in recent years and other factors could impede their progress in the next 12 to18 months.

At 25% of Vietnam GDP, Ho Chi Minh City is where such investment could have the greatest impact, in addition to the new airport and long-awaited metro.

This, as well as investment in logistics and transport networks around the industrial estate concentrations, is where the spending is likely to be most effective.

Though the precedent of five planned satellite cities around the capital Hanoi is not auspicious, the development of 'new cities' is a stimulant to urbanisation.

One such new city, Thu Duc, could add up to 7% of national GDP, eventually being the locus of new transport infrastructure and the proposed site of a new financial district - according to the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies.

It is worth noting that urbanisation in the country is less than 40% compared to China at about 60%. By the end of 2020, according to CBRE, industrial estates in the main five northern cities were 89.2% occupied and 87% in the south, up 2.1% and 2.5% respectively year-on-year.

Foreign direct investment remains a major driver of investment and of trade, accelerated by supply chain shifts in the region.

Middle class formation and its associated spending power remains a powerful economic driver.

We estimate the spending power of the 32 million middle class consumers of 2020 could more than triple to $743bn by 2030, providing enormous opportunities for growth in both goods and services.

Healthy equities

In the equity market, trading volumes are four times 2019 levels and new account openings are 110% higher. In January, the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange found it hard to keep up with volumes traded thanks to low interest rates, despite more than $500m of foreign outflows.

Equities do not appear expensive compared to regional peers or market history. The distortion in valuation between market-cap quotients so evident in the early 2018 period are not visible.

It is also conceivable that the government equitisation programme is renewed in earnest over the next five-year period. In 2011-2016, 96% of their target was realised, falling to less than 25% in 2016-2020. Renewal could assist in broadening the market and in moderating speculative activities.

MSCI Frontier index reform in 2020 will leave Vietnam at close to 36% of that index, although this is unlikely to attract much new capital.

The upgrade to emerging market status awaits non-voting depositary receipt issuance, which could be more than 18 months away.

Vietnam offers a stable macro outlook and upbeat corporate earnings growth coupled with modest valuations. Its frontier market designation may mean it is underinvested in by foreign investors.

Dien Vu Huu is portfolio manager of the Dragon Capital Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited fund