Grin and bear it: Is the US dollar's stumble a sign of things to come?

The Covid-19 pandemic has upended life as we knew it and had a huge impact on the global economy and markets, including currencies.

The US dollar has been steadily declining since the outbreak, and rock-bottom interest rates, ballooning government debt and an unclear economic picture sent the greenback to multi-year lows in 2020.

As a result, investors are wondering whether the dollar is entering a new multiyear bear cycle, or just experiencing an episode of weakness in an already decade long bull run.

If it is at a turning point, it will clearly have significant implications for fixed income investors.

What are the key drivers?

The Federal Reserve's massive monetary stimulus and interest rate cuts in response to the outbreak are driving much of the concern around a potential bear cycle for the dollar.

Taking a shot at recovery: Why 2021 will be the year of the vaccine and not the virus

These moves have diminished a key support for the currency by sharply narrowing US government bonds' real yield advantage over government bonds issued in other advanced economies.

Furthermore, the US budget deficit is surging and there are two main responses to the situation, both of which would add pressure to the dollar.

One option is to attempt to reduce the deficit by cutting government spending, raising taxes or both. These would result in headwinds to investment and economic growth that would make the U.S. less attractive as a destination for capital.

The other option is to refrain from reining in the deficit to stimulate economic growth and federal tax receipts. This would require the Fed to continue quantitative easing to support government spending, an approach that would risk an increase in inflation and potential currency depreciation.

Finally, another factor that could undermine the dollar is a shift towards supply chain localisation, effectively a slowdown or reversal of global trade.

If the US reverses the globalisation trends it has embraced over the past few decades, the country's exports would be more costly, and investments would be less attractive owing to slower growth of corporate profits.

Leave 2021 behind: Investors must start looking ahead to 2022

Both would potentially weigh on foreign capital flows and pull the dollar lower.

How should investor position themselves?

We believe the dollar could be in the early stages of a bear cycle, although historically it has been difficult to gauge the precise timing of these shifts.

Even if a bear cycle is beginning, the dollar could see some near-term support from external factors, such as a potential drag on European economies following the UK's exit from the European Union.

In light of the above, it may be a good time for investors to diversify some of their exposure from the dollar. A compelling way to do that may be to pursue an actively managed core global bond strategy with currency management, or alternatively to consider investing in a hedged share class.