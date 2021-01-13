Less box-ticking, more active engagement: Why we need fund managers who can help tackle climate change

Our planet has suffered the results of a dramatic intensification in human activity over the past century, with an upsurge in both population growth and global GDP being accompanied by severe ecological impacts.

From an accelerated build-up of greenhouse gas to ocean acidification and biodiversity loss, we have become bleakly aware of the price our planet is paying for human progress.

One of the major challenges we all face is climate change. Already, it has begun to disrupt our daily lives through erratic weather events such as severe droughts, major floods and aggravated wildfires.

Even more than this, climate change is intrinsically linked to a collapse in biodiversity, recognised as one of the top five global risks to society by the World Economic Forum.

For some time, international governments and financial regulators have been passing legislation to address the gargantuan challenge posed by our rapidly altering climate.

If it is not halted, or at least slowed, evidence shows its economic impact is likely to be massive and irreversible.

Why should this matter to asset managers?

Climate change poses a very real financial risk to portfolios. Understanding and managing these risks appropriately is indispensable for investors to effectively meet their fiduciary duties.

On top of that, there is little point in securing income for the future only to spend it in an uninhabitable or unsustainable word.

While momentum towards action is building, our transition to a low carbon economy - which is seen as the main tool catalyst to slow climate change - needs to be sped up if we are to secure truly positive outcomes for people in retirement.

Strong and targeted investor engagement will go a long way to accelerating this transition. Provided they are empowered with the knowledge needed to engage, investors are in a position to push for genuine action from policy makers and businesses and be a positive force for change.

As guardians of peoples' capital, asset managers therefore have a vital role to play. Those who put themselves in strong stead to forecast the risks and opportunities linked to climate change - and have the capability to mitigate or capture them - will be our greatest asset in addressing this massive challenge.

All the same, our recent research has shown that, while manager engagement on climate issues is steadily increasing, this is still not translating into enough concrete and consistent action.

Our research has shown that still 39% of managers we engage with do not address climate change in their discussions with portfolio companies.

This is clearly concerning and serves to highlight the extent of the progress which needs to be made here.