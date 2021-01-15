Think smart, win big: Is 2021 the year for quality value?

For much of last year and the past decade, value investing has been in the doldrums compared to its growth counterpart.

Throughout the pandemic, we have seen the stark issues confronting what we would consider to be value companies, and for some them it is going to be a struggle just to survive once this crisis subsides.

As a result, and has been well reported, we have seen a huge amount of momentum for growth companies, in particular the handful of tech companies that top the S&P 500 index that have benefitted from the "work from home" trend.

This has helped fuel demand for these stocks, and with the current loose monetary policy era in full flow, many see these stocks continuing to deliver for investors over this year and beyond.

After all, growth is going to remain slow and we are facing a debt overhang not seen since the conclusion of World War II.

As a result, the economic environment may not be particularly exciting following the post-pandemic rebound and may not support a sustained value rally for low-quality cyclically sensitive stocks.

Furthermore, subdued economic growth means quality is going to be key in portfolios over the next 12 months and beyond.

This in turn is likely to make people reach for quality growth and drive already heady valuations up further as it is something they are familiar with.

But quality, that is companies with strong balance sheets and stability when it comes to sales and earnings, can exist within value and may just be a prudent strategy as the economic reopening takes shape once again.

Quality within value

Now quality growth may well be the correct strategy, and we have certainly seen it play out for much of 2020. However, quality companies do not just exist in the growth sphere.

Instead there are many good companies that we would consider to be value investments. These will often be companies with good and stable management teams, but are currently suffering from a lack of sentiment, either for the company or the industry they operate in.

Nevertheless, good competitive companies do exist at fair or even cheap valuations and we would expect them to thrive.

The founding father of value investing, Benjamin Graham, himself recognised the importance of quality within the value sector, highlighting in his widely acclaimed book The Intelligent Investor that the greatest losses came from buying low quality at a price that seems good value.

As such, it is important as investors to do your research, both qualitative as well as quantitative, to assess the fair value and quality of a company.

If you are able to identify a good quality company at an attractive value, this is ultimately going to stand you in good stead in most market conditions.

One manager we like in this space is Adrian Frost and his UK large cap income team at Artemis, as they have recognised that the deep value rally is not sustainable in the long-term following the shift in consumer and corporate behaviour.

Instead they are investing in grown up companies that sit on the quality end of the spectrum and who are likely to benefit from the return of the dividend to UK corporate culture.

Furthermore, having the requirement to deliver a consistent income ensures they maintain discipline and focus on higher quality companies, rather than those where the yield is unlikely to be sustainable going forward.

We might find ourselves in a situation where "deep value" or turnaround companies are not able to be able to pay dividends for a considerable period.