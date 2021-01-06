Setting the gears in motion: Why the path to net zero must not grind to a halt

Amid the coronavirus crisis, climate change has continued to dominate headlines and remains a top priority for political leaders around the world.

Last month marked the fifth anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement, which also coincided with a virtual climate summit co-hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Agreement was designed by nations to keep global temperatures to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels, and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1°C through achieving net-zero global emissions by 2050. A truly ambitious set of objectives signed up to at the time by 197 countries.

While in the five years since the Agreement, widespread policy changes have been slow, there are glimmers of hope.

Thanks to subsidies and market forces, electric vehicles (EV) have become more available and affordable, the cost of solar and wind power in many regions now competes with fossil-fuel generation without the need for subsidies, and carbon prices in the EU reached an all-time high this month after leaders agreed to raise the bloc's carbon emissions reduction target to 55% by 2030.

This only incentivises companies and investors to further put in place robust and realistic climate transition plans.

As the Paris Agreement's ratchet mechanism forces on, we have seen a concerted policy response from China, Japan and South Korea, who have all announced targets in October 2020 of net zero emissions by middle of the century.

From a UK perspective, the new spending plan laid out by the government last November unveiled a wealth of net zero funding, with nearly £1.9bn allocated for EV infrastructure as well as grants for zero and ultra-low emission vehicles.

While many countries have taken decisive action on the net zero transition, there will be outliers, particularly in countries which are experiencing growing nationalism or where the electoral cycle falls within these years.

That being said, politicians and societies have expressed a preference for renewable energy as a cheaper energy source to protect their local biodiversity, and there is significant political support for 'building back better' post-pandemic.

As investors, keeping abreast of policy changes and anticipating them is critical to helping us identify winners and losers in the markets - and the next ten-year period will be pivotal.

It is clear to see that if global greenhouse gas emissions are to reach net zero by 2050, it will require a huge collective effort. The path to net zero will also involve a significant change in how natural resources are produced, how they are consumed, how goods are transported and how fixed assets such as buildings are managed.

The Agreement pledges are not legally binding, nor are there any sanctions to punish those who fail to deliver on their emissions-reduction plans.

However, one can only express a sense of optimism as governments and negotiators have delivered much-needed policy initiatives and demonstrated their commitment to climate action.

Last month, President-Elect Joe Biden promised a US climate summit of the world's major economies early next year, while reiterating his pledge to put the US on a path to net zero emissions by 2050.

While it would be easy to become disheartened by the potential scale of the task ahead, it is important to realise that collaboration across industries and nations is already underway, helping to drive meaningful change.

Andrew Parry is head of sustainable investment at Newton Investment Management