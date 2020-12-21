Indonesia's Omnibus law: A multi-year growth opportunity?

Historically, there has been a high correlation between country reforms and stock market performance. Reforms can occur at many levels and for investors, these can fall into three categories: political, economic and the stockmarket.

One of these taking place is a game-changing reform process in Asia, the Omnibus law, which will ultimately raise the trajectory of economic growth in Indonesia.

On 5 October, after eight months of deliberations, Indonesia passed the Omnibus law on job creation. It consists of 175 articles that revise articles from 73 existing laws, including labour reform, tax reform, and investment reform. Implemented regulations need to be issued within three months.

We believe this is the most important economic reform package of the Joko Widodo government and it could improve the medium-term growth outlook for the country substantially.

Clearing up muddy waters

Indonesia's inflexible labour markets and muddled regulatory environment (unclear jurisdiction between central and local government) has prevented it from attracting foreign direct investment and upgrading infrastructure to replicate the job-creating, manufacturing export model seen elsewhere in Asia.

One of the most significant sections of the Omnibus package is the employment law changes - a severance package reduction from a maximum of 32 months to 25 months, 19 of which will come from employers and six from unemployment benefits.

While that still leaves the burden on employers higher than Asian peers, it's by much less now than previously. Renewal limits on fixed period contractors have also been removed, again narrowing the gap.

Fixed-contract renewal limits and severance pay were, in the past, two of the most prominent areas identified as detrimental to attracting investment into the economy. Both internal and external.

The more competitive and flexible labour law results highlight that severance payable by employers is being cut by, on average, 46% across the board to a maximum of 19 months' salary - versus 32 months previously.

Other initiatives enshrined in the new laws include simplification of the land acquisition process for construction and the establishment of a Land Banking institution to manage land including redistribution of land to the citizens. These laws should simplify and speed up the process for foreign direct investors to acquire sites for their businesses.

Accelerating the digital spatial planning policy and the standardisation of building permit issuance, combined with decentralising licensing services, should also increase the ease of starting businesses in the country. The simplification of immigration services should help the flow of investment as well.

In addition, and potentially very significant for the investment climate, is that dividend tax will be scrapped and corporate income tax reduced to 20% (-2 percentage points) by 2022 under a separate law.