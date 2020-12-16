Suganomics is coming to Japan - and it wants to unleash a digital revolution

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned back in September, relinquishing the office he held for eight years to Yoshihide Suga, his Chief Cabinet Secretary.

As Suga was a supporter of Abenomics, no changes to the policy's three arrows - of fiscal stimulus, monetary easing and structural reform - are expected from the new Prime Minister.

However, that does not mean the Suga administration will just be an imitation of what went before. Significant changes are coming, but so far overseas investors have paid scant attention to them. This ought to change.

With his eyes on the next general election, which must be held by October 2021, Suga has launched its own signature set of policies, 'Suganomics'. The central pillar of Suganomics is digitalisation, which he sees as a necessity for Japan.

The country relies on very traditional methods of administration compared to other developed nations. This is symbolised by the 'hanko' culture of personal stamps for approval of official documents.

A part of traditional Japanese culture, the need for individuals to fix their personal ink seal to documents prevents companies going paperless. It also meant some employees had to be physically present in the office during Covid-19 lockdowns to seal documents, when in other countries they could have worked from home.

A sign of the importance the Suga administration accords to this goal is his plan for the launch in 2021 of a new government agency, the Digital Agency, which will promote digitisation in the public sector.

Bringing old tech up to speed

Across the national government, and also within local governments, there is a profusion of different IT systems in use which causes inefficiencies.

As part of its digitisation push, the Suga administration hopes to simplify this, so companies that provide large IT systems should receive a large windfall. Examples include NEC, Fujitsu and NTT Data.

As these companies have already built IT systems for both central and local governments, so they are in a particularly strong position when compared with their competitors. This is important because only a select few companies will be able to capitalise on this opportunity, so investors need to select IT system providers with care.

Another opportunity for digitalisation revolves around the My Number Card scheme. This is a unique ID for citizens and residents of Japan, but is not currently being used effectively by the state.

There are plans to integrate the My Number Card with driving licenses, and other administrative services such as social security with the aim of making a whole series of services accessible online.

The My Number Card scheme has potential far beyond the public sector, in areas such as financial settlements and healthcare. This will increase demand for IT companies in the medium to long term.