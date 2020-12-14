Market volatility has highlighted what we all know: data management must evolve

Coming into 2020, the global stockmarket had experienced a decade-long bull market. Such stability is now a distant memory.

This year has been marked by volatility on a scale we've not seen before. From Covid-19 to the US Presidential Election to, most recently, the arrival of a potential Covid-19 vaccine, major global events have driven markets into historic depths and unprecedented highs.

Those hoping for more stable market conditions shouldn't hold their breath. At time of writing, there are still question marks surrounding the transition of power in the US and how Brexit will pan out.

And with many major economies staring down the barrel of recession, we can expect a turbulent ride ahead.

Inflexible data management

In this environment, firms need to be agile and responsive; and having access to data that they can find, understand and trust is an essential component of achieving just that.

But even in stable conditions, many firms struggle with this task. The go-to data management model has traditionally been to invest in complex, costly, and inflexible technologies - systems such as ETL tools, data warehouses, and enterprise data management platforms.

Market volatility has further exposed legacy data management as out of date and risky. Volatile markets bring uncertainty to the entire data supply chain.

We have seen this volatility cause organisations to creak at the seams and the risks associated with finance, operations and resilience increase as a result.

Over the past eight months, we've seen data volatility present in a number of ways. In all cases, where firms cannot mitigate against this volatility, they find their ability to operate effectively and compliantly is at risk:

Market events: Material events need to be logged, reviewed and communicated. But material events are coming thick and fast. By the end of this summer, for example, we had processed more than 50 such events on behalf of clients.

Index rebalancing schedules: Missing an index rebalance can and does lead to significant losses for firms, and 2020 has seen the usual schedules thrown into disarray. One investment management company had to pay over $100 million to investors after it accidentally missed a rescheduled index rebalance.

Market data notifications: Data vendors issue notifications whenever they update their data - something that happens with increased frequency during volatile conditions. Missed updates can lead to unexpectedly high fees, having the data service cut off, or regulatory fines.

New data sources: To differentiate, firms increasingly demand new data sets from existing and new data providers alike. However, not all of these data sets are mature and many lack the robust governance needed to ensure they can be digested by end users.

Given its value to firms, data is often called the new oil. But if that is the case, why are we refining it using outdated processes and technologies?