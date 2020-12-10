2020: The year everything changed, and yet nothing changed

As we limp towards the end of 2020 there’s a sense of shellshock across the world that we used to know.

I have written several times that, especially since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, the best forecast for what was going to happen was to say, "that'll never happen". Ranging from banks going bust, to Boris Johnson leading the Tory Party to a virtual clean sweep throughout the North of England, to Leicester City winning the Premier League title, so many events would have seemed impossible just a short time before they became reality. Well, 2020 has surpassed anything that has gone before.

Less than a month away from 2021, we face the prospect of a Christmas like no other (and not in a good way), a sombre New Year's Eve and the world with over one and a half million people no longer living in it, killed by something that very few knew existed just a short 12 months ago. Words are part of everyday conversation now that were not recognised previously. Most people would have guessed that furlough and lockdown was a local ironmongers, that coronavirus was something one could catch from drinking directly from a bottle of Mexican lager, and that the R rate was some measure of how many people chose to participate in "Talk Like A Pirate Day" (19 September if you had forgotten).

8AM's Merricks: The latest 'They Think It's All Over' moment

It feels as though everything has changed. Yet, from an investor's perspective, it feels as though nothing has changed.

What was 'normal' pre-covid?

There is much talk at the moment about the vaccines that have been announced allowing us all to get back to normal. But what was 'normal' before the virus struck?

The markets first woke up to the risks that Covid 19 posed on 21 February this year. That was the day that the first meaningful correction occurred. So, I have taken the previous 'normal' to be from the 1 January 2019 right up until the 21 February 2020 - the period wherein investors were making their predictions of what the future held and how certain sectors would react, all things being equal.

If we fast-forward to today, there is a lot of chatter about 'value' stocks at last having their time in the ascendancy over their 'growth' counterparts. Many a fund manager is desperate for this to be true, having generally underperformed (except for the odd period) since 2008. But if we look at what was performing well in the 'old normal' it poses the question as to why it should all change as we emerge into the 'new normal'.

Chart 1 shows the performance of the FTSE 100 and the MSCI World Value ETFs compared to a selection of those invested in sectors such as Robotics and AI, Emerging Market Internet and Ecommerce, Cyber Security and Global Luxury. The differences are stark. Don't get me wrong, I am no evangelist for one investment style over another. Having our own money in the fund that we run, we are quite selfish in wanting to invest in anything that will make money in a rising market and lose less when markets inevitably fall. I cannot help but ask the question then; what has changed as we emerge into the new world that would lead to what is labelled 'value' outperforming 'growth' in a meaningful way? Other than valuations, I am struggling to find an answer.

Has the need for cyber security diminished? Has the growth in cloud and automation declined? Has the need for healthcare innovation diminished? Has the future for electric vehicles been set back? And has the demand for online services decelerated, particularly in Asia and the Emerging Markets? Has income inequality disappeared "The Super-rich are buying luxury online like never before" [Bloomberg 7 December 2020]? It is not obvious, if so.

8AM's Merricks: A shoal of red herring or a flock of black swans?

Is the 'new world' waking up to being dominated by oil, banks, commercial property with its' concentration of large office blocks and retail outlets, airlines and holiday companies (remember, Thomas Cook went bust on 22 September last year, just three days after "Talk Like A Pirate Day" - spooky)? Again, it is not obvious, if so.

Everything has changed; yet nothing has changed.

What about the great rotation?

Much has also been written about the freat rotation - the long-awaited passing of the baton from growth to value. On 6 November it finally happened when Pfizer announced the first successful vaccine. We witnessed the single biggest one day rotation in history, unfairly labelled the 'dash to trash' in some quarters. That is not fair on most of the companies that rocketed. They are good companies in the 'wrong' sectors. But that was supposed to be the beginning of a sustained recovery for these sectors, right? Well Chart 2 suggests that by 11 November this recovery may be fizzling out. Which sectors have seen the month out better? None other than electric vehicles, cloud computing, robotics and AI, EM internet and ecommerce and cyber security to name a few……the very sectors that had led the way into the Covid crash of 20 February.

Now, even I am not stupid enough to suggest that less than a month is enough to dispel the consensus view that value is set to outperform growth in the coming year [only 9% expect growth to outperform value over the next 12 months - ASR Asset Allocation Survey for November / December 2020] but it does beg the question of whether the 20%+ turnaround at the beginning of November was indeed the rotation done and dusted. Time, of course, will tell, which is what makes the world of investment such a fascinating place in which to ply one's trade.

On a fund level we continue to invest predominantly in those sectors that we have mentioned that we think will shape the future, and tend to subscribe to the view that 2020 has simply accelerated what was already underway going into the first global lockdown. As suggested previously, however, we are not wedded to any particular style and so have built positions in US industrials, the FTSE 250 and in the German Mittelstand and mid-cap sectors in acknowledgement of opportunities that may exist in some of the unloved sectors as the world begins to tentatively open up again throughout 2021. We were pleased to see the 8AM Focussed fund unit price hit an all-time high this week .

Andy Merricks is co-manager of the 8AM Focussed fund