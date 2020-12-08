Stop blowing a lot of hot air: A sustainable future needs more than renewable energy

Renewable sources accounted for 11% of the global energy mix in 2019, and will continue to be crucial to combat the threat of climate change.

However, the belief that simply increasing renewable power generation will 'fix' this global problem is a dangerous assumption to make.

Governments around the world have been keen to extol the virtues of their renewable energy commitments. Only recently did we see Boris Johnson pledge £160m to develop an extra 10GW of capacity in the UK's offshore wind farms by 2030.

In Australia, the government has boasted of plans to add 6.3GW of capacity to its energy system this year, equivalent to four coal power stations.

Yet, this singular focus on the expansion of assets such as wind farms, solar power and hydroelectric plants fails to address the issue at the heart of global energy systems and falls radically short of what is truly needed.

Securing a sustainable energy system is not equivalent to securing a renewable one, yet the two are often confused. Using terms such as 'sustainable' and 'renewable' interchangeably fails to acknowledge that a transition to a low-carbon global economy requires more than blind support for ever increasing levels of clean power generation.

Rather, there must be a heightened focus on the issues entrenched in the production and supply of energy.

Limitations of energy sources

To secure a truly sustainable energy system for the future, we must look at the full energy mix, from storage to transportation through national networks. Crucially, this must also include an acknowledgement of the limitations of renewable energy sources.

They are, by definition, intermittent and reliant on the strength of the wind or hours of sunshine. They do not in themselves provide a solution to the energy crisis.

We need to see far greater development of capacity in battery storage solutions and more work to adapt supply chains for the modern world. The ability to store surplus power generated from clean sources when demand is low in order to provide a secure, continued supply during peak demand is key.

In the UK, modernising networks such as the National Grid so they are able to cope with a number of smaller generators, and the building of more supply centres closer to the source of energy, will also play a huge part in ensuring a successful transition.

Simply adding more renewable capacity into a system that cannot handle it efficiently and effectively is not a solution.

Until the clean energy mix, from generation to storage and transmission, continues to develop reliable and secure then we will continue to rely on fossil fuels to bridge the gap between supply and demand.

Three billion people across the globe still rely on 'dirty' fuels such as wood, coal, charcoal or animal waste for cooking and heating and this will not change overnight.

Realistically, mankind will rely on fossil fuels to fulfil demand for the foreseeable future.