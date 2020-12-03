Renewable trusts: Solving your ESG concerns while offering access to an electrifying sector

Flows of money into ESG investments have been astounding of late, with huge scrutiny of the ESG standards of investment trusts, funds or products. However, when you scratch the surface of some ESG funds you do not always find what you expect under that nice green paint.

That may be one of the reasons why renewable energy investment companies are proving so popular. According to the Association of Investment companies' database (powered by Morningstar) REI companies are currently trading at almost 15% above their Net Asset Value.

Renewable energy companies' core business is generating much needed low carbon electricity: the sun shines, the wind blows, the water flows and solar, wind and hydro assets produce clean and sustainable energy, which is about as ESG as it gets.

So if you have busy lives and you are still focusing on making money, not spending all your time deciding how to invest it, this could be a short cut to going ESG but also getting on a mega-trend: low carbon energy generation.

Government policy will undoubtedly be a key factor in the growth of renewable energy investment. Firstly, because of the renewed commitment to a net zero economy, not just in the UK but also in Europe and worldwide, and secondly because they are already backing the switch to electric vehicles and are now tackling the much needed electrification of heating systems.

As a result, demand for electricity is going up, but it also needs to be low carbon to meet the Net Zero target in 2050. So, we need to increase our investment in new sources of low carbon electricity generation.

This is the role of the government: to set clear policy and act as a catalyst for private investors without placing their own bets on which technologies make sense.

Because, in fact, we need a mix of many different technologies to produce a stable and sustainable source of electricity, and the good news for investors is that this can also translate into stable and sustainable sources of income.

When I first started the process of trying to divest my own pension I was met with wry smiles and comments such as 'narrowing options' and 'increasing risk through lack of diversity'.

Now after five years as a Partner at Downing LLP and with experience of living and breathing responsible investment, I have no qualms about moving my money to sustainable investments.

Whatever risk there may be of not being in fossil fuels for me is completely outweighed by the risk of being in what is a shrinking industry that has realised far too late that its days are numbered and that it has an expensive pivot ahead.

Although there is more money out there than there are ESG places to put it at the moment, with the Government's support for renewables there will be new ESG opportunities and renewable energy trusts coming to market where you can get in without paying that fat premium that others have already made.

Sustainable investments that can offer not decadent but decent returns.

Julia Groves is partner and ESG lead at Downing LLP