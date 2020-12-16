Pick 'n' mix for sweeter returns: Why a diverse portfolio is the best remedy for a mixed-up world

2020 is almost over, but the dual headwinds of coronavirus and Brexit show no signs of stopping beyond 31 December. How best to tackle those issues and keep portfolios strong? The answer is diversification, as the Jupiter Independent Funds team explain.

As the year closes, equity indices, especially those in the US, are chasing all-time highs. That could have been written a year ago.

Who would have thought within three months of writing the 2020 outlook, the world would be turned upside down by Covid-19. Therein lies the inherent risk of writing crystal ball-gazing outlook pieces.

But what of the future? Covid-19 will still dominate events in 2021. The various pipeline vaccines cannot come too quickly for some semblance of normal social behaviour to resume. Not surprisingly, markets reacted strongly to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine announcement.

But post-vaccine 'normal' will not be pre-coronavirus 'normal'. GDP growth will recover, but national balance sheets are a mess and the debt mountains are going to have to be tackled, though whether through growth, inflation, taxation or austerity remains a moot point.

There is no reset button and we simply erase 2020 as if it never happened. This extends to the corporate world where stakeholders with their invested human, regulatory or commercial capital are increasingly prioritised over shareholders and their financial capital.

From an investment standpoint, superficially equities have withstood much bad news and uncertainty albeit with a strong dose of volatility.

However, there has been a pronounced bifurcation in performance between growth companies and the Covid-19 winners, and everything else.

So-called 'value' companies have been out of favour for a considerable time but as economies begin to recover, perhaps those that are economically sensitive will enjoy an enduring period in the limelight again.

If equity investors are optimists, bond investors are hard-nosed pragmatists, if not pessimists. As lenders, whether to Treasuries or companies, they have only two preoccupations: firstly, will they get their money back on the bond's redemption date, and secondly, are they being adequately compensated over the duration of their investment to reflect the risk the borrower defaults?

Near-term, the inflation risk remains benign thanks to slack economies and surplus capacity. As national governments' Covid-19 recovery extend-and-pretend support schemes eventually recede and the oversupply of labour and capital narrows, opinion is divided whether accelerating money supply through longer-term fiscal stimulus risks inflationary pressures to which central banks feel the need to respond with higher interest rates.

Alongside the shifting sands created by Covid-19, ramifications also weigh from Brexit and the US Election. But in this complex environment awash with uncertainties, we believe long-term investors are best served with a diversified portfolio comprising different asset classes and geographic exposures, as well as blending different investment styles.