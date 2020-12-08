There is no ESG without S and G: Are businesses forgetting social and governance issues from their agendas?

The role ESG is playing in company decision making has skyrocketed in recent years, with global ESG investment now totalling a staggering $40.5trn.

However, while the number of organisations acknowledging the importance of an ESG agenda rapidly increasing, there is no doubt that organisations are singling out certain areas of ESG, leading to it becoming a top-heavy model.

When we discuss ESG, the E - environment - usually always comes out on top. Of course, this is understandable, given the urgency of the situation, with campaigners regularly reminding us that action needs to be taken now to save future generations.

In fact, the World Economic Forum are projecting that 2020 is on course to be the warmest year on record, with Arctic sea ice extent at record low levels for the summer, showcasing the extent of the problem.

However, there is certainly more work that needs to be done on the S and G sides - social and governance - and the urgency shouldn't be overlooked.

For example, while the Black Lives Matter movement may have forced some businesses into action, there is still plenty to do if we are to achieve diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

With environmental concerns on the top of business agendas, critical issues are being cast aside. So, what areas are being neglected and why should they matter to businesses?

Tackling diversity

Organisations can no longer have a solely white and male management team. They can no longer get away with it and ultimately, they should not want to.

Creating a more diverse workforce and building an inclusive working environment will allow businesses to reach wider customer bases, in turn boosting sales and morality.

With diversity becoming a vital issue in the workplace, organisations are constantly introducing quotas and BAME-exclusive applications.

While these can achieve the mandatory 'diversity' within businesses, they cannot achieve genuine inclusion.

To ensure exclusivity, each employee in a company has to feel as though they have the potential to climb up the career ladder.

However, more often than not, businesses hire diverse individuals at junior levels but don't give them the same opportunities to reach senior leadership positions.

To ensure this changes, metrics need to be revised. Businesses need to adopt individual metrics at every stage of an employees' journey to guarantee diversity.

Prioritising mental health

Over the past year, 26% of employees have taken time off work due to mental health concerns. For businesses, this has an impact on the whole organisation as it can lead to a decline in productivity, wellbeing and morale.

Businesses must therefore take this seriously, offering initiatives such as in-house expert help. With people continuing to work from home, this will likely have to be virtual for the immediate future.

However, just having the old school of thought around training a few mental health workers within the office will no longer be enough.

Moving towards outcome-based performance management will allow people to balance their work deliverables with the need for other stimulation such as sport, breaks and family.

This needs to be given a lot more thought before it becomes a mature model, but it is required in the post-pandemic, remote working world if people are not to become glued to their screens and unable to find a healthy balance.

Experimenting to find the targets that will create an efficient but happy workforce should be a priority.