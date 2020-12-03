The turbocharged asset management evolution: How to bring the industry into the modern world

The asset management industry – similar to most other parts of the economy – was severely impacted during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

News of the escalating severity of the global outbreak sent shockwaves through financial markets, as evidenced by the benchmark S&P 500 losing more than a third of its value during the latter part of the first quarter.

However, while the sharp market decline and investor outflows undoubtedly had a major impact on Q1 revenues for asset managers, unlike the continued tribulations for numerous elements of the economy, many asset management groups have witnessed a 'V-shaped' recovery in recent months.

Equities have roared back - particularly driven by the strong performance of the US-based tech giants.

Asset managers have also witnessed significant inflows from a broad spectrum of investors since the March market lows, enabling many groups to escape the large cuts evident in other industries.

Transitioning to a remote workforce

Even though revenues have stabilised, Covid-19 has still had a profound impact on the asset management space, as business models had to rapidly react to the virus outbreak.

Despite significant investment in back office systems in recent years, widespread remote working had clearly not been anticipated. As one asset manager commented recently: "Our business evolved more in six weeks than we did in the prior ten years."

While the transition to a remote workforce was relatively seamless for asset managers broadly, the institutional distribution channel has needed longer to adapt - with the traditional due diligence process proving more difficult in the new virtual world.

For those asset managers focused on assets relying more heavily on in-person due diligence, such as private equity and real estate, there has also been a slowdown in transactions.

Nevertheless, despite initial difficulties, asset management groups are again quickly adapting, and the pace of activity continues to accelerate.

With technology enabling significant productivity improvements for asset managers, there are suggestions remote working may become the norm for the industry - with one major UK investment house recently announcing its plans to allow remote working full time after Covid-19 pandemic.

This would have major implications for real estate markets and associated areas.

However, we still believe offices will remain crucial hubs for asset management activity - enabling important face-to-face meetings and due diligence, staff training and general culture building. Indeed, it is hard to imagine multi-billion-dollar deals being enacted strictly over Zoom.

Nevertheless, the remote working phenomenon is poised to continue for the foreseeable future, with Europe now witnessing the 'second wave' of Covid-19 infections.

In the UK, Europe's largest asset management market, investment houses are resigned to home or remote working for at least the winter. This means businesses will need to find new ways of building cultures and teams, while protecting the most important assets: people.