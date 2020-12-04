Just do it? Cloning active managers is not common sense

I read with interest a recent Vanguard article on their Americanism of 'clonability'. It proposes that active managers can be synthesised by decomposing funds back through a returns-based strategic allocation factor analysis.

While I disagree in parts, I welcome any provider trying to expand the use of factors. It is a robust way to allocate assets and help when combining active and passive funds.

It is important because of Vanguard's influence, having made itself the definitive Nike of our industry, through its 'V for Value' campaign.

JB Beckett: Is a Great British bounce-back on the cards for UK fund firms?

Aside from this, I thought Vanguard's Assessment of Value report was one of the best to date. Vanguard's advertorial leans on factor analysis to suggest that an investor can replicate any given active fund manager simply by looking at the manager's historical factor exposures.

This is nothing new. Factor models go back to the mid-1970s and usable factor tools have been around for 15 to 20 years. Factors are indeed a useful framework and have been used by professional fund investors for many years. However, you cannot clone an active fund manager as suggested.

Synthesising a single active manager is philosophically divergent from Vanguard and Sharpe's teachings of 'buying the market'. The Vanguard view is that by buying the market at a low cost you buy the beta, being the aggregate of all investors.

So cloning is nonsensical. Sharpe too asserts that the average manager has less than a 50% chance of beating the market. A mainstay of passive funds.

Secondly, the factors of an active manager can be observed but cannot be predicated simply by observation. This is because most active managers do not manage their funds through factors. Only quant and systematic funds and some absolute return funds might apply factor based optimisation.

Thirdly, factor decay is one of the challenges of a static rather than a dynamic factor overlay. Factors are often cyclical and volatile, so trying to allocate without actively managing can become chasing the tail of decaying factor returns.

The geometry of governance? Why shapes matter in culture

However, I will defer this in order to discuss a wider implication for value in asset management. Where am I going with this as a NED? Vanguard's article depicts a narrative of value in its most simplistic and acute sense. It overly narrows the conversation of how asset management adds value.

Contrast this with the views of SVM chair Colin McLean who sees the role of active management more obtusely, one of; providing safe custody, good stewardship and by being a 'corporate citizen'.

To consider the purpose of asset management in its entirety, we must consider price discovery, effective capital allocation, capital effects, labour, pensions and a broader societal and sustainable perspective.

Like investors, I irrationally want my value cake and eat it, to combine the baseline cost model of Vanguard combined with the symmetry of Orbis, the citizenship of SVM, the mutuality of Royal London, the proprietary of AGI or Nordea, with the ethical values of Edentree or Federated Hermes.

Alignment, scale and specialism at low cost. We cannot have all of these, so we have to decide what we can change and what is important.

JB Beckett is an iNED and author of #newfundorder