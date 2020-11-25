Race against time: Companies must act fast to make workplaces more inclusive for ethnic minority colleagues

Worldwide demonstrations following the brutal deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery in the US have been a wake-up call for many companies, opening their eyes to the fact racism is still present in most businesses.

Although investor engagement has helped drive change within companies on many fronts in recent years, from climate change to gender diversity, it has had far less impact on racial inequality.

But why is this, and what needs to change for engagement to have a more substantial and lasting influence?

While the investment industry has considerable room for improvement, asset managers also face pressure from clients to demonstrate effective engagement with companies in other sectors, as well as governments, non-government organisations and industry bodies.

To incorporate black representation more explicitly into our own engagement strategy, we have identified a framework around five key areas.

Create an inclusive culture

First, we expect companies to create an inclusive culture for black employees. Firms should commit publicly to a diversity and inclusion agenda that includes a focus on ethnic minorities, with policies in place to promote inclusion and tackle discrimination of all kinds, including racism.

More specifically, firms should commit at board level to zero tolerance of harassment and bullying. In the UK for instance, we expect companies to sign up to the Race at Work Charter. This kind of commitment may not seem like much, but research shows not all leaders are ready to take even this minimal step.

The UK 2018 Race at Work Report, from the Business In The Community group, found only one in three employees surveyed said there was at least one senior leader or champion in their organisation who actively promoted equality, diversity and fairness, showing no change since 2015.

In addition to public commitment and policies, money talks. Research and stakeholder interviews frequently highlight the need for financial support for initiatives aimed at tackling racism at work, including dedicated job roles, local community programmes, events and other activities.

Although employee networks play a crucial role, companies should ensure they are properly supported with resources.

We are encouraging investee companies to dedicate time and money to such initiatives.

Representation at senior level

The second point is representation at a senior level. We will be asking companies to commit to ethnic minority on boards and in senior management teams. We need to rethink how we are holding those companies to account in terms of representation.

A good starting point for companies is to sign up to Race the Ratio, a campaign led by the Confederation of British Industry to encourage companies to improve the representation of black and ethnic minorities in their organisation, including through setting targets for boards and senior management teams.

It includes a specific commitment to create a separate target for black participation, recognising particular challenges faced by black people in the workplace.

Diversity proofing strategies

The third area involves diversity proofing companies' business strategies. Across the globe, even in majority-white countries, black consumers form a large part of the customer base. Firms should be thinking about how to satisfy their needs with products and services.

Research by PwC demonstrates the value of this approach. In 2018, it analysed the D&I strategy of 50 businesses, including leadership tone, HR policies and whether there were any D&I initiatives. The research found the most successful firms had a D&I strategy alongside a closely aligned corporate strategy.

Another aspect is the importance of embedding the risks stemming from racial discrimination into the enterprise risk management framework. Companies manage a variety of business-related risks including climate change and staff retention.

It is good practice for firms to include risks associated with racial discrimination, enabling them to recognise, measure, understand and tackle them.