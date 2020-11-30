A tangled web to unweave: The long road ahead to streamlining the world's diverse ESG regulations

The progress of industrial revolutions rarely follows a neat, linear path. Instead, we typically see periodic spikes of innovation, prompted by some external factor, followed by the introduction of standardised manufacturing processes yielding greater productivity and efficiency, and leading to a step change in industry norms.

While images of smoking chimneys may not immediately resonate with the concept of ESG investment, there are many parallels.

We find ourselves on the cusp of a period of transformation in this area - specifically in how ESG investment is managed and supported.

The past few years have seen a groundswell of interest in ESG investment. According to the most recent public report, as of 2018, there was more than $30.7trn in global sustainable assets under management across five major markets (see graphic, below).

Greater accountability sought

Enthusiasm from investors, buoyed by ESG investment performance, underscores that it is more than simply "a good thing" from an ethical perspective, and has drawn increasing focus from the asset management community on the financial implications.

Unsurprisingly, technology firms and data providers have rushed to meet demand, releasing many new tools and solutions to the market.

Many financial institutions have made a concerted effort to incorporate ESG principles into their investment decisions: assessing their activity, reviewing standards, and increasing their level of reporting in this area.

Many asset management firms have appointed a head of ESG to their executive management team to lead these efforts.

Beyond the focus on financially material ESG risks and opportunities, the socially responsible investment movement has joined employee and consumer activism in looking to hold companies accountable for their impact on the society and the environment, and to reward sustainable business practices.

Regulations vary significantly by region

Naturally, all of this has brought with it a greater focus from regulatory bodies, although the response has varied considerably between the US, UK, and EU.

The UK Government has put forward proposals to require occupational pension schemes with £5bn or more in assets and all authorised master trusts (there are currently more than 100 such schemes in the UK) to publish climate risk disclosures by the end of 2022.

In the European Union, the European Commission has been working to establish a framework to facilitate sustainable investment, bringing the Taxonomy Regulation into force in July.

The most recent publicly available study on the Non-Financial Reporting Directive from the European Commission uncovered, among other things, very strong support for common standards (82% of respondents), strong support for digitalization of non-financial data (64%), and near-universal concerns about the interaction between different pieces of sustainability-reporting legislation - only 3% of respondents believe that these interactions currently work well.

This push for standardisation is reflected in the current work on the EU Green Bond Standard, which aims to establish uniformity in this important area across the EU.

By contrast, in the US, the Securities and Exchange Commission has yet to mandate ESG disclosures. In addition, the US Department of Labor's recently published proposal around ESG disclosures indicates that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) plan fiduciaries' main responsibility should be to employ an investment strategy that is designed to achieve the best financial outcome for plan members.

If an ESG-driven strategy is being employed, plan fiduciaries may have to justify that it is expected to be a higher-returning strategy, or a lower-risk one, such that the plan members' financial position is not being compromised for the purpose of non-financial objectives.